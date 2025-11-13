Subscribe
A Simple Example of Hypno-Programming: DO NOT THINK OF THE WHITE POLAR BEAR!
Watch now | This is a clip from Masters Mahan Podcast, Episode #20 - This programming tactic is heavily used in J.D. Salinger's "The Catcher in the…
Nov 13
•
Urban (theofficialurban)
3:47
The Severing of the Celestial Mandate: Ancient vs. Modern Astrological Practice
The answer to the question: "What is the difference between modern / mainstream Astrology, and Astrology as the ancients (and elite today) practice it?"
Nov 11
•
Urban (theofficialurban)
4
3
1
Urban Odyssey Intro Credits: Nostalgia
A new opening credits montage for Urban Odyssey
Nov 8
•
Urban (theofficialurban)
3:31
October 2025
🤖Artificial Intelligence is "Maitreya"
It looks like Artificial Intelligence is the entity they call "Maitreya" - Original Article by Jason Francis 7/15/2017 on the L.A. Post Examiner
Oct 27
•
Urban (theofficialurban)
2
1
2
Jesuitism is 100% ANTI-DEMOCRACY
The Society of Jesus has been one of (if not the) longest enemy of the United States of America. They were the first to invent the science of…
Oct 26
•
Urban (theofficialurban)
4
2
1
8:13
The World Solomonic System & The Roman Fort of Conformity (By Born Again Barbarian)
My digital recreations of the diagrams and graphs originally by "Born Again Barbarian" on YouTube (King James Video Ministries)
Oct 20
•
Urban (theofficialurban)
1
Urban's Collection of Encyclopedias (FREE DOWNLOADS)
These are some of the Encyclopedias I have collected over the years of doing research. I decided to download and back up an entire 25-Volume…
Oct 16
•
Urban (theofficialurban)
2
1
🃏The Illuminati Card Game (1994-95) All 500 Cards Documentary
The existence of the “Illuminati New World Order Collectible Card Game,” manufactured by Steve Jackson Games unfiltered admission of the global agenda…
Oct 15
•
Urban (theofficialurban)
18
1
4
1:23:29
💥Enough is Enough!
The meaning of the "Enough is Enough!" card from The Illuminati Card Game. We're seeing it happen in real time. It is connected to Albert Pike's…
Oct 13
•
Urban (theofficialurban)
4
5
2:49
"The House of Rothschild" Full Movie From 1933
Watch now | This is a film from 1933 on the Rothschild Family. This demonstrates that the modern criticism of the Rothschild family isn't new at all…
Oct 11
•
Urban (theofficialurban)
11
2
1:26:42
We Were Warned Long Ago. Nobody Wanted to Listen.
And what's worse is now they say, "why didn't anybody tell us?"
Oct 2
•
Urban (theofficialurban)
2
1
3:23
September 2025
The Jesuit Order: Military Arm of the Roman Catholic Church [TSRII Clip, Josh Reeves]
This is a clip from Josh Reeves' "The Secret Right, Volume II," one of the most heavily banned documentaries. This clip examines some of the events…
Sep 30
•
Urban (theofficialurban)
4
30:42
