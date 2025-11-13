Urban's Compendium

Urban's Compendium

Home
🔗Urban's Bio.Link
⭐Main Site (Urban Odyssey)
🎧Masters Mahan Podcast
📓Additional / Supplementary …
📑Urban's Library
💨Breath War
📚Resources
Archive

October 2025

🤖Artificial Intelligence is "Maitreya"
It looks like Artificial Intelligence is the entity they call "Maitreya" - Original Article by Jason Francis 7/15/2017 on the L.A. Post Examiner
  
Urban (theofficialurban)
Jesuitism is 100% ANTI-DEMOCRACY
The Society of Jesus has been one of (if not the) longest enemy of the United States of America. They were the first to invent the science of…
  
Urban (theofficialurban)
8:13
The World Solomonic System & The Roman Fort of Conformity (By Born Again Barbarian)
My digital recreations of the diagrams and graphs originally by "Born Again Barbarian" on YouTube (King James Video Ministries)
  
Urban (theofficialurban)
Urban's Collection of Encyclopedias (FREE DOWNLOADS)
These are some of the Encyclopedias I have collected over the years of doing research. I decided to download and back up an entire 25-Volume…
  
Urban (theofficialurban)
🃏The Illuminati Card Game (1994-95) All 500 Cards Documentary
The existence of the “Illuminati New World Order Collectible Card Game,” manufactured by Steve Jackson Games unfiltered admission of the global agenda…
  
Urban (theofficialurban)
1:23:29
💥Enough is Enough!
The meaning of the "Enough is Enough!" card from The Illuminati Card Game. We're seeing it happen in real time. It is connected to Albert Pike's…
  
Urban (theofficialurban)
2:49
"The House of Rothschild" Full Movie From 1933
Watch now | This is a film from 1933 on the Rothschild Family. This demonstrates that the modern criticism of the Rothschild family isn't new at all…
  
Urban (theofficialurban)
1:26:42
We Were Warned Long Ago. Nobody Wanted to Listen.
And what's worse is now they say, "why didn't anybody tell us?"
  
Urban (theofficialurban)
3:23

September 2025

© 2025 Urban (theofficialurban)
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture