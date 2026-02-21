Ancient Bloodlines & Contemporary Powers (Leuren Moret)

I found something very interesting a day or two ago:

Note: Some may find this bit of history not to their taste but IT IS HISTORY and may explain some of the issue between Iran and Israel at the current time..History matters.



In 1935: Reza Shah issued a proclamation to the League of Nations that “henceforth” the country of Persia would be called Iran – the name reaching back in time to the country’s ancient roots and the Sanskrit phrase “Airyanem Vaejah,” or “Home of the Aryans.”



In 1936: in quick response, Germany bestowed their seal of racial purity on the Iranian kingdom: the Nuremberg Laws that had made anti-Semitism the law of the land, were amended. Iranians formally adjudicated in 1936, were to be considered as Aryan as any full-blooded German.



Hitler personally promised that if he defeated the Soviet Union, he would return all of the Persian land taken by Russians during the nineteenth and twentieth centuries.



Iranian ambassador to Paris led efforts for the Nazis to issue a directive that Iranian Jews should be exempt from wearing the yellow star of David.



In 1939: Germany provided Iran with the so-called German Scientific Library. The library contained over 7500 books selected "to convince Iranian readers... of the kinship between the National Socialist Reich and the Aryan culture of Iran".

(Excerpt from this post: https://defence.pk/threads/how-in-1936-germany-declared-iran-as-the-second-aryan-nation-and-exempt-from-nuremberg-laws.761982/)