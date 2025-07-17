Urban's Compendium

Covering Your Assets / Asset Control, Part One

This episode discusses what are known as "external controls," or "asset control." Asset control includes blackmail, manipulation, and information control.
Jul 17, 2025

Show Notes

Every organization on planet Earth has a vested interest in controlling people, be it governments, religions, or the occult.

Control can range from simple peer pressure or fear-shaming to physical ownership. The most extreme type of ownership is mental slavery, be it a Manchurian Candidate, a Sex Toy, a presidential model, a human computer, “a centrist” or a progressive so-called “Responsible Republican,” or a super spy. The trick in all of these is keeping your asset loyal. This is harder to do than fictionalized Hollywood and the Illuminati spin masters would have you believe.

The anti-christs, the Jewish Mafia, the Zoroastrians, and pseudo-Christians among us today always broadcast their goals early, just like we saw during the opening ceremonies of the "last Supper-Oylmpics '24" in the ancient, great tribal headquarters of the French. We would be smart to open our eyes now while we can still change course. We don't have much time to change course. Also check out the great research of our "brother-in-arms," Urban [here](https://rumble.com/user/urban8499).

This episode may be deemed inappropriate for some listeners. If you are immature, overly sensitive, or unwilling to embrace blunt truth, you are advised that you may want to skip this episode. If you have been ritually or scientifically abused, you should ask a safe person to listen first to see if this episode is safe for you to listen to as some information may be triggering. If you are a minor, please consult your parents before continuing.

We claim the right to Fair Use as determined by United States courts in this episode.

