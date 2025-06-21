Urban's Bible Resources (FREE DOWNLOADS)
My resources for biblical study, syntax guides, concordances, extra books (Enoch, Jubilees) and more!
NEW ADDITIONS [7/20/25]
H.H. Halley - Halley's Bible Handbook: With the New International Version (2002, Zondervan)
Anchor Yale Bible Dictionaries
Full Google Drive
The Companion Bible by Kregal
One of the most extensive study Bibles, recommended by Jordan Maxwell as the Bible he used, it’s full of footnotes & has almost 200 extra appendices. I have this Bible in physical print, it is massive.
Updated with BOOKMARKS for ease of use!
Interlinear Bible (Hebrew / Greek / English)
Google Drive ZIP Link
Biblical Syntax
New Testament
Swedenborg Concordance (1888)
Google Drive Link
Strong’s Concordance
The Orthodox Study Bible - St. Athanasius Academy of Orthodox Theology
Additional Scriptures
Book of Enoch
Google Drive Contents
J.R. Church’s Commentary (Included in Drive)
Book of Jubilees
Google Drive Contents