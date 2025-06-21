🫶Please Like & Subscribe + Share /w Friends🫶

NEW ADDITIONS [7/20/25]

H.H. Halley - Halley's Bible Handbook: With the New International Version (2002, Zondervan)

H.H. Halley - Halley's Bible Handbook: With the New International Version (2002, Zondervan) 8.48MB ∙ PDF file Download Do you need help understanding the Bible? Halley’s Bible Handbook with the New International Version makes the Bible’s wisdom and message accessible to you. Whether you’ve never read the Bible before or have read it many times, you’ll find insights here that can give you a firm grasp of God’s Word. You’ll develop an appreciation for the cultural, religious, and geographic settings in which the story of the Bible unfolds. You’ll see how its different themes fit together in a remarkable way. And you’ll see the heart of God and the person of Jesus Christ revealed from Genesis to Rev elation. Written for both mind and heart, this completely revised, updated, and expanded 25th edition of Halley’s Bible Handbook retains Dr. Halley’s highly personal style. It features: • All-new maps, photographs, and illustrations • Contemporary design • Bible references in easy-to-read, best-selling New International Version (NIV) • Practical Bible reading programs • Helpful tips for Bible study • Fascinating archaeological information • Easy-to-understand sections on how we got the Bible and on church history Download

Anchor Yale Bible Dictionaries

Full Google Drive

Full Bible Drive

The Companion Bible by Kregal

One of the most extensive study Bibles, recommended by Jordan Maxwell as the Bible he used, it’s full of footnotes & has almost 200 extra appendices. I have this Bible in physical print, it is massive.

Updated with BOOKMARKS for ease of use!

E. W. Bullinger - The Companion Bible - Enlarged Type Edition (Kregal) 212MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Interlinear Bible (Hebrew / Greek / English)

Google Drive ZIP Link

Click Here to Download from Google Drive

Biblical Syntax

Bill T. Arnold, John H. Choi - A Guide to Biblical Hebrew Syntax (2018, Cambridge University Press) 11.3MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Jouon P. Muraoka T. - A Grammar of Biblical Hebrew. Syntax 16.6MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Invitation to Biblical Interpretation - Exploring the Hermeneutical Triad of History, Literature, and Theology 3.95MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

New Testament

A Grammar Of New Testament Greek, Volume I James Hope Moulton, Wilbert Francis Howard, Nigel Turner 17MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

A Grammar Of New Testament Greek, Volume Ii James Hope Moulton, Wilbert Francis Howard, Nigel Turner 33.2MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Biblical Exegesis A Beginner's Handbook John H 4.67MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Swedenborg Concordance (1888)

Google Drive Link

Click Here to Download on Google Drive

Strong’s Concordance

James Strong Strong's Exhaustive Concordance Of The Bible (1996, Hendrickson Publishers) Libgen 306MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

The Orthodox Study Bible - St. Athanasius Academy of Orthodox Theology

The Orthodox Study Bible - St. Athanasius Academy of Orthodox Theology 60.2MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Additional Scriptures

Book of Enoch

Book of Enoch Folder - Google Drive

Google Drive Contents

J.R. Church’s Commentary (Included in Drive)

Book of Jubilees

Book of Jubilees Folder - Google Drive

Google Drive Contents