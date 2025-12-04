Donald Trump ADMITS He is a FREEMASON on LIVE TV

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00TranscriptDonald Trump ADMITS He is a FREEMASON on LIVE TVHere it is guys, we finally have a confession straight from the horse's mouth. Urban (theofficialurban)Dec 04, 2025ShareTranscriptVideo SourceOriginal Video Source: https://www.bitchute.com/video/RLVAavokxKTuThanks for reading Urban's Compendium! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.SubscribeThanks for reading Urban's Compendium! This post is public so feel free to share it.Share📓Additional / Supplementary Notes📝Notes that supplement regular content on Urban OdysseyNotes that supplement regular content on Urban OdysseySubscribeAuthorsUrban (theofficialurban)Recent PostsA Simple Example of Hypno-Programming: DO NOT THINK OF THE WHITE POLAR BEAR!Nov 13 • Urban (theofficialurban)Jesuitism is 100% ANTI-DEMOCRACYOct 26 • Urban (theofficialurban)🃏The Illuminati Card Game (1994-95) All 500 Cards DocumentaryOct 15 • Urban (theofficialurban)💥Enough is Enough!Oct 13 • Urban (theofficialurban)"The House of Rothschild" Full Movie From 1933Oct 11 • Urban (theofficialurban)On the Exaltation of the CrossSep 28 • Urban (theofficialurban)John Dee's Monas HieroglyphicaSep 25 • Urban (theofficialurban)