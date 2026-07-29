Donald Trump, The 424 "Jewish Messiah" Agenda, Armageddon Programming + The Rapture Cult

The Donald Trump messiah script provides the populist face and political momentum; The Family provides the covert, elite institutional support; the Rapture Cult provides the pulpit pacification that disables critical thinking; and Armageddon Programming provides the trauma-based psychological mechanics. Together, they do not herald the genuine return of Christ, but rather construct the political, structural, and psychological scaffolding for the Beast system.

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Messianic Trumpism

The Rapture Cult & Armageddon Programming

This 1977 text by Robert L. Pierce investigates the historical and political origins of the "Pre-Tribulation Rapture" doctrine, arguing it functions as a tool for religious neutralism. The author contends that this theology, popularized by the Scofield Reference Bible, paralyzes American Christians by teaching that global evils are inevitable and that believers will be supernaturally rescued from coming hardships. Pierce identifies this as a conspiratorial "neutralizer" designed to strip the anti-Communist movement of its most dedicated soldiers by replacing civic responsibility with passive "rapture watching." He traces the doctrine’s roots to 19th-century Britain, suggesting it was nurtured to maturity in America to ensure patriotic Christians remain inactive during a perceived takeover by collectivist forces. Ultimately, the source serves as a warning to "Americanists" that their will to resist is being systematically undermined by a perverted interpretation of scripture. Free Online PDF Copy of the book “The Rapture Cult” https://preteristarchives.org/robert-pierce-the-rapture-cult-religious-zeal-and-political-conspiracy-1977/

To ensure that millions of conservative Christians do not resist this globalist apparatus, the Rapture Cult supplies the necessary psychological paralysis and theological pacification.

The Invention of Passivity: Research into the pre-tribulation rapture movement reveals that the belief in a secret, imminent escape prior to the Tribulation was promoted to neutralize effective Christian resistance to globalist subversion. “Rapture Watching” as a Distraction: By convincing believers that Christ will remove them before any real suffering occurs, Christians are lulled into “rapture watching”—consuming books, bumper stickers, and prophecy newsletters while retreating from social responsibility. The Conspiratorial Trap: The “Insiders” recognized a basic human weakness: if Christians believe their political and social problems will be instantly solved by a sudden sky-evacuation, they will stand down, allowing globalist architects to dismantle constitutional boundaries and erect the scaffolding of global dictatorship without fight or friction.

Armageddon Programming

Armageddon Programming is the overarching operational and psychological framework that pulls the Trump Messiah script, the Rapture Cult, and The Family’s elite network into a singular, engineered cataclysm.

The 5-Point Psychological Assault: Derived from the combined social engineering doctrines of the five individuals listed below, Armageddon Programming inflicts mass trauma, fear, and cultural poisoning on the population (Incel Programming [The Catcher in the Rye], Gender and Race Wars, Critical Theory, Critical Pedagogy, Project Orion) - See the World War II and Fifth-Generation Warfare Documentary below for more on the scholars behind Armageddon Programming Herbert Marcuse ( Division ), Theodor Adorno ( Projection ), Edward Bernays ( Deception ), And also, the lesser known but very important Ivy Lee (ran propaganda for the Rockefellers) Kurt Lewin ( Group Direction ), and Dr. Josef Mengele [Later Found to be Treating Patients under the Pseudonym of “Dr. Green”] ( Trauma-Based Mind Control ). Noting that Fear and Trauma have a multiplying effect on the prior four parts of social programming. Oz Programming to Chaos: The first stage (”Oz Programming”) secularizes culture and strips away traditional biblical understanding. Once moral boundaries are broken, mass traumas (pandemics, economic collapses, manufactured wars) are triggered to induce collective dissociation and helplessness. Pastiche Poisoning / Irony Poisoning / Kek (Egyptian Frog God of Darkness and Chaos) & Total Desensitization using violent movies, music, TV shows and video games. https://theofficialurban.substack.com/p/disney-spell-casting-supercut?r=3kr5wz The Final Objective: Armageddon Programming utilizes media, predictive cues, and political chaos to force the populace to demand a savior. This engineered collapse culminates in the establishment of a “one-world pseudo-Zion government” based out of a “unified Jerusalem”, where Christianity and atheism are simultaneously exterminated to make way for total Luciferian control. https://theofficialurban.substack.com/p/satan-prince-of-this-world?r=3kr5wz

My theory is that Bill Cooper was referring to “Armageddon Programming” as the programs result in similar outcomes (mass violence) but I’ve only heard of this project name in Bill’s book.

“The Family” (Politicians Are CHOSEN by God so Anything they do is Chosen by God)

The logic is simple, because all elected leaders are chosen [annointed] to lead by God, that means politicians are “Chosen People” which means anything that they do must also have been chosen by God and so anybody who disagrees with them is actually disagreeing with God. (Where have we seen this before..?)

(This is the same group with the Netflix short-series which isn’t bad, but does leave out some of the most important bits of information) Jeff Sharlet’s book, The Family, investigates a secretive, elite network of American fundamentalists that exerts significant influence within the highest levels of government, business, and the military. The author provides an eyewitness account of his time living at Ivanwald, a residential community in Virginia designed to train young men for "spiritual war" through absolute obedience to a militant, authoritarian vision of Jesus. [The same blueprint laid out in the Spiritual Exercises of St. Ignatius Loyola] This movement, often called The Fellowship, operates behind the scenes to cultivate "key men" of power rather than seeking traditional converts. Sharlet traces the group’s lineage from early American revivalists to modern political figures, arguing that their theology of empire seeks to transform the world into a theocratic kingdom. By merging populist religious fervor with elite political manipulation, the organization quietly shapes global policy under a veil of intentional invisibility. Through archival research and personal experience, the text reveals how this avant-garde movement uses the language of Christian civilization to justify a global projection of power.

The Family’s Theology, described by them:

\(\underbrace{J+0=P}_{\huge \color{red}\text{Jesus plus nothing equals Power}}\)

While the Rapture Cult pacifies the masses, The Family (also known as The Fellowship or International Christian Leadership) operates behind closed doors to align the political and economic ruling class with an authoritarian “Jesus plus nothing” paradigm.

The Mafia Cell Model: Founded by Abraham Vereide and long led by Doug Coe, The Family organizes government officials, military leaders, and corporate CEOs into invisible “cells”. Coe explicitly instructed members to model their secret networks on Hitler, Lenin, and the Mafia, teaching that Jesus prefers power to piety and functions invisibly like organized crime. Hitler was quoted saying that he deliberately chose to setup the SS in the image of the Society of Jesus (Jesuits) - https://odyssey-docs.vercel.app/mahanism/ah-enemy.html#na-zi-zionist-international The C Street & VAT Network: Operating through stealth properties like the C Street House in Washington D.C. and orchestrating the National Prayer Breakfast, The Family subverts democratic processes. Through caucuses like the Senate Values Action Team (VAT), key politicians are trained in “stealthiness” and a “theocentric” doctrine where human rights and democracy are discarded as “rebelliousness” against God’s anointed rulers. Cultivating the “Key Men”: The Family’s theology ( J + 0 = P , or Jesus plus nothing equals Power) asserts that salvation trickles down from the elite. They cultivate dictators, generals, and presidents (including backing Trump through figures like Lance Wallnau and Senate allies) to build a corporate-theocratic world order that bypasses democratic accountability.

Dr. Thomas Horn, Wormwood, Apophis (“Peace” in the Middle East)

See Also

Urban’s Playlist of Videos on the Trump Messiah Psyop: https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLeZ164ZSzHeykJ4HSQmT6txMYe5DN9rmJ&si=cuKSw6Ha6IXWqbd9

All of the videos below are included in the list in addition to some others.

Highly suggest following Bart Kelly on YouTube