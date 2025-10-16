These are some of the Encyclopedias I have collected over the years of doing research. I decided to download and back up an entire 25-Volume Encyclopedia Britannica from ~1882 as it’s a good resource to have.

Urban’s Other Resources

Encyclopedia Britannica, 9th Edition in 25 Volumes

It’s always useful to reference an “old-world (pre-Internet)” age encyclopedia during your research. Really, I would go so far as to say that we should be saving and backing up all of the pre-Internet age books we can find.

Google Drive Link: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/13XnlzfkxmEvYfQq8bM2dV8QWqnn55JGf?usp=drive_link

Encyclopedia(s) of World Religions (Facts-on-File)

Drive Link: https://u.pcloud.link/publink/show?code=kZEzJn5Z3axY6vDf7db1lLOizJvlDuH3OykV

Volumes Included:

Encyclopedia of Islam Encyclopedia of Hinduism Encyclopedia of Buddhism Encyclopedia of Catholicism Encyclopedia of Protestantism Encyclopedia of Judaism

Encyclopedia(s) of Mythology

Drive Link: https://u.pcloud.link/publink/show?code=kZpSIn5ZhcFBGxMtr85pC2w63fSIs0bEOM5V

Volumes Included:

The Facts on File Encyclopedia of World Mythology and Legend, Third Edition (1984) Encyclopedia of Greek and Roman Mythology (2011) Robert Graves - New Larousse Encyclopedia of Mythology

Encyclopedia of Unusual & Unexplained

Drive Link: https://u.pcloud.link/publink/show?code=kZKSIn5ZEP6aY8fPPLB3xfl1vPWJg8xqmtN7

Encyclopedia of Occultism & Parapsychology

Drive Link: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1xs99WKKXMFmAM4QDYDQ0P3y9Xe0ArKWi?usp=drive_link

The New Encyclopedia of the Occult (John Michael Greer)

Encyclopedia(s) of Magic & Witchcraft

Drive Link: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1YIuxSQyiCdIhJoVskE6wW5uNWtBZxWsD?usp=drive_link

Volumes Included:

Judika Illes - The Element Encyclopedia of Witchcraft: The Complete A-Z for the Entire Magical World (2005) Migene González-Wippler - The Complete Book of Spells, Ceremonies & Magic (2009) Richard Golden - Encyclopedia of Witchcraft: The Western Tradition (2004)

Encyclopedia of Shamanism

The Encyclopedia of Witchcraft & Demonology (Rossell Hope Robbins, ~1974) [Added 12/05/25]

Download from Google Drive

The Women’s Encyclopedia(s) & Dictionaries

Google Drive Link: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1XjAkAQF3NdNvVGev-m9rSD87eRlh-ko0?usp=drive_link