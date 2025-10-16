Urban's Collection of Encyclopedias (FREE DOWNLOADS)
These are some of the Encyclopedias I have collected over the years of doing research. I decided to download and back up an entire 25-Volume Encyclopedia Britannica from ~1882.
These are some of the Encyclopedias I have collected over the years of doing research. I decided to download and back up an entire 25-Volume Encyclopedia Britannica from ~1882 as it’s a good resource to have.
Thanks for reading Urban's Compendium! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.
Urban’s Other Resources
Encyclopedia Britannica, 9th Edition in 25 Volumes
It’s always useful to reference an “old-world (pre-Internet)” age encyclopedia during your research. Really, I would go so far as to say that we should be saving and backing up all of the pre-Internet age books we can find.
Google Drive Link: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/13XnlzfkxmEvYfQq8bM2dV8QWqnn55JGf?usp=drive_link
Encyclopedia(s) of World Religions (Facts-on-File)
Drive Link: https://u.pcloud.link/publink/show?code=kZEzJn5Z3axY6vDf7db1lLOizJvlDuH3OykV
Volumes Included:
Encyclopedia of Islam
Encyclopedia of Hinduism
Encyclopedia of Buddhism
Encyclopedia of Catholicism
Encyclopedia of Protestantism
Encyclopedia of Judaism
Encyclopedia(s) of Mythology
Drive Link: https://u.pcloud.link/publink/show?code=kZpSIn5ZhcFBGxMtr85pC2w63fSIs0bEOM5V
Volumes Included:
The Facts on File Encyclopedia of World Mythology and Legend, Third Edition (1984)
Encyclopedia of Greek and Roman Mythology (2011)
Robert Graves - New Larousse Encyclopedia of Mythology
Encyclopedia of Unusual & Unexplained
Drive Link: https://u.pcloud.link/publink/show?code=kZKSIn5ZEP6aY8fPPLB3xfl1vPWJg8xqmtN7
Encyclopedia of Occultism & Parapsychology
Drive Link: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1xs99WKKXMFmAM4QDYDQ0P3y9Xe0ArKWi?usp=drive_link
The New Encyclopedia of the Occult (John Michael Greer)
Encyclopedia(s) of Magic & Witchcraft
Drive Link: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1YIuxSQyiCdIhJoVskE6wW5uNWtBZxWsD?usp=drive_link
Volumes Included:
Judika Illes - The Element Encyclopedia of Witchcraft: The Complete A-Z for the Entire Magical World (2005)
Migene González-Wippler - The Complete Book of Spells, Ceremonies & Magic (2009)
Richard Golden - Encyclopedia of Witchcraft: The Western Tradition (2004)
Encyclopedia of Shamanism
The Encyclopedia of Witchcraft & Demonology (Rossell Hope Robbins, ~1974) [Added 12/05/25]
The Women’s Encyclopedia(s) & Dictionaries
Google Drive Link: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1XjAkAQF3NdNvVGev-m9rSD87eRlh-ko0?usp=drive_link