A Simple Example of Hypno-Programming: DO NOT THINK OF THE WHITE POLAR BEAR!

This is a clip from Masters Mahan Podcast, Episode #20 - This programming tactic is heavily used in J.D. Salinger's "The Catcher in the Rye." DO. NOT. THINK. ABOUT. THE. WHITE. POLAR BEAR.
Nov 13, 2025

Watch the Full Episode

Urban Odyssey
The Catcher in the Rye & Armageddon Programming [MMP EPS 19-21]
Listen now
4 months ago · 1 like · Urban (theofficialurban)

Full Series

Series LinkTree: https://linktr.ee/mastersmahan

Substack Landing Page: https://theofficialurban.substack.com/p/masters-mahan

Audio Only Podcast: https://masters-mahan.captivate.fm

The Method Behind the Luciferian Madness (Episode #21 Short)

📓Additional / Supplementary Notes📝

The Method Behind the Luciferian MADNESS: A Very Brief Overview

Urban (theofficialurban)
·
Jun 8
The Method Behind the Luciferian MADNESS: A Very Brief Overview

Full Podcast (Click Here) [LinkTree]

Read full story

Analysis of Fantasia

Masters Mahan Podcast Remastered

Inner World Building, An Analysis Using Disney's Fantasia (1940) [MMP Supplementary Material]

Urban (theofficialurban)
·
Jul 22
Inner World Building, An Analysis Using Disney's Fantasia (1940) [MMP Supplementary Material]

Episode #11 Audio (Commentary)

Read full story

