President John F. Kennedy on SECRECY as the ENEMY of ALL HUMANITY - 1961 to the American Newspaper Publishers Association

Kennedy spoke deeply when he warned us that it was SECRECY that was our true enemy. Lies are slavery. One can never be free so long as one lives a lie and so long as one’s history is denied them.

Since the beginning of time, the “priest class” as they’ve been called has perfected (or rather Mastered) their Mahan. They’ve mastered their art of gatekeeping secrets in order to gain. The Freemasons were originally a guild of stonemasons, the idea being that they had their own trade secrets and so they all got together (formed a guild) and worked together to further gain. This was primarily done by keeping trade secrets. By incorporating elements of the Mystery Traditions of Esotericism, it became a degreed system where the higher up you get, the more secrets you’re privy to, and the more intwined with the group you become.

Within Freemasonry, the ritualistic oath taking ceremony functions subconsciously. A “pinky promise,” for example is one thing, but getting down on your knees with a noose around your neck and your peers gathered around while swearing upon a Bible on pain of death is one entirely different thing.

If one day I do something stupid and ask you to keep my secret, and you oblige, sometime down the line when you do something stupid, you’ll be inclined to come to me and say “I covered for you, now you cover for me.” It’s now a bond between those two people, those two people are “in it together.” Shakespeare called this a tangled web because while it usually starts out innocently enough, before you know it, it spirals out of control and you’re caught up in too many lies to keep track of.

Concluding this presentation, I suggest we begin to use this term “Mahanism” as opposed to “Satanism” or “Luciferianism” as those terms have been deliberately associated with entry level occultism.

While groups such as Masonry may not be inherently evil, it is the inherent secrecy which makes it a formidable breeding ground for some of the worst among us to spin their tangled webs around those they so fittingly call “hoodwinked.”