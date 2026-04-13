Why do so many Rabbis call Trump the Messiah?

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It’s IMPOSSIBLE for Trump to be a Christian - You’re not a Christian if you DO NOT ASK GOD FOR FORGIVENESS
The Antichrist will Come as Apollo (The Sun King)
The Demonic Architect: Apollo’s Role and Deceptive Power
Apollo, as depicted within these ancient texts, is not merely a benign deity of light and prophecy, but a figure interwoven with illicit divine origins, usurpation, and demonic influence. His narrative is a chilling premonition of the Antichrist’s modus operandi, reflecting a long-standing subversion of divine order.
Usurpation of Prophetic Authority: Apollo’s dominance over the Oracle at Delphi is rooted in a primal act of violence. He murdered Delphyne, the serpent seer, and seized control of the shrine, imprisoning the prophetic serpent in a cave beneath the temple. The oracle’s messages, once relayed through Python, the serpent son of the Mother-goddess Delphyne, or the Moon-goddess Artemis, were then claimed by Apollo’s priestesses, the Pythia. This act signifies a forceful takeover of a sacred channel, bending its power to his will.
Perversion of Virtue and Prophecy: Origen’s critique exposes the moral bankruptcy inherent in Apollo’s sphere. The Pythian oracle, under Apollo’s sway, notoriously honored a mere boxer with divine status, yet failed to confer similar distinction upon profound thinkers like Pythagoras or Socrates. Furthermore, it labeled a poet of “wicked and licentious nature” as “pious,” demonstrating a complete disregard for genuine virtue. The method of prophetic utterance itself is portrayed as a grotesque defilement: the “prophetic spirit of Apollo... secretly enters through the private parts the person of her who is called the priestess,” a carnal act starkly contrasting with any notion of divine purity.
Promotion of False Divinity: Apollo actively commanded the worship of mortals, such as Aristeas the Proconnesian, as gods. This audacious act of fabricating divine status for a human being serves as a blatant blueprint for the Antichrist’s ultimate self-exaltation. Celsus, in his stark assessment, characterizes Apollo as a “demon who has obtained the honour of libation and sacrificial odours,” thereby unequivocally aligning him with malevolent spiritual entities.
Identified with Satan’s Stronghold: Most damningly, the city of Pergamos is explicitly labeled “Satan’s seat”. This very city was renowned for the worship of Asclepius, who is unequivocally identified with Apollo. This is no mere coincidence; it is a direct correlation that places the veneration of Apollo squarely within the dominion of Satan, the arch-enemy and ultimate progenitor of the Antichrist.