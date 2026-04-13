Why do so many Rabbis call Trump the Messiah?

Video Source: https://youtu.be/rmDPAsCS9kE?si=_mflc-5dW52Ru7i5 created by Bart Kelly

Apollo, as depicted within these ancient texts, is not merely a benign deity of light and prophecy, but a figure interwoven with illicit divine origins, usurpation, and demonic influence. His narrative is a chilling premonition of the Antichrist’s modus operandi, reflecting a long-standing subversion of divine order.

Usurpation of Prophetic Authority: Apollo’s dominance over the Oracle at Delphi is rooted in a primal act of violence. He murdered Delphyne, the serpent seer, and seized control of the shrine, imprisoning the prophetic serpent in a cave beneath the temple. The oracle’s messages, once relayed through Python, the serpent son of the Mother-goddess Delphyne, or the Moon-goddess Artemis, were then claimed by Apollo’s priestesses, the Pythia. This act signifies a forceful takeover of a sacred channel, bending its power to his will.

Perversion of Virtue and Prophecy: Origen’s critique exposes the moral bankruptcy inherent in Apollo’s sphere. The Pythian oracle, under Apollo’s sway, notoriously honored a mere boxer with divine status, yet failed to confer similar distinction upon profound thinkers like Pythagoras or Socrates. Furthermore, it labeled a poet of “wicked and licentious nature” as “pious,” demonstrating a complete disregard for genuine virtue. The method of prophetic utterance itself is portrayed as a grotesque defilement: the “prophetic spirit of Apollo... secretly enters through the private parts the person of her who is called the priestess,” a carnal act starkly contrasting with any notion of divine purity.

Promotion of False Divinity: Apollo actively commanded the worship of mortals, such as Aristeas the Proconnesian, as gods. This audacious act of fabricating divine status for a human being serves as a blatant blueprint for the Antichrist’s ultimate self-exaltation. Celsus, in his stark assessment, characterizes Apollo as a “demon who has obtained the honour of libation and sacrificial odours,” thereby unequivocally aligning him with malevolent spiritual entities.