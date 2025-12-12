Urban's Compendium

Urban's Compendium

The "Russell" Bloodline & The Coup of Freemasonry

This segment from Episode #15 of the Masters Mahan Podcast focuses on the "Russell" Bloodline & the takeover of Operative Freemasonry /w King Solomon replaced by Nimrod.
Urban (theofficialurban)
Urban (theofficialurban)
Dec 12, 2025

The Russell Family is Very Important

This text by Fritz Springmeier looks into the history of the Watchtower Society as it relates to Freemasonry & Charles Taze Russell

Fritz Springmeier The Watchtower The Masons
90MB ∙ PDF file
Download
Download

This book also serves as a reference:

The Deadly Deception
5.09MB ∙ PDF file
Download
Download

Albert Mackey Masonic Reference Works: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1y71VSlluCoGpucgUL-3Zf1qAkgTanppY?usp=drive_link

Full Masonic Initiation Ceremony

Watch on YouTube

Supercut (Episodes 13-16)

Episode #15 Only

