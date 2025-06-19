Source List: https://www.ruf.rice.edu/~sch/beliefs/b-satan.htm

Pedo Empire - Joaquin Hagopian

🍕PIZZAGATE🌭 Documentaries

Hertenstein, Mike, & Trott, Jon. Selling Satan: The Evangelical Media and the Mike Warnke Scandal . (*) Cornerstone Press, 1993.

The Satan Seller, Warnke, Mike , Balsiger, David W , Jones, Les , Warnke, Mike Logos Book, 295, Plainfield, N J, ©1972 Plainfield, N J , 9780882700199 Fe11bd1233e33ec2d43e5c287e56a390 Anna’s Archive 8.63MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Mike Warnke’s Original Book (Which gets ignored by people)

Hicks, Robert D. In Pursuit of Satan: The Police and the Occult . Prometheus Books, 1991.

Hicks, Robert D. In Pursuit of Satan: The Police and the Occult 25.5MB ∙ PDF file Download Explores the obsession of some police officers with Satanic cults in the absence of evidence supporting their existence. Download

Police Manual for Satanic Cults (They DO Exist)

Satanic Cult Awareness for Law Enforcement 1.94MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Kahaner, Larry. Cults that Kill: Probing the Underworld of Occult Crime . (*) Warner Books, 1988.

Cults that Kill: Probing the Underworld of Occult Crime 13MB ∙ PDF file Download Despite the title and the cover claims, this book, based on interviews with law enforcement officers, is largely critical of the notion that there is wide-spread crime stemming from a satanic underground. Download

Nathan, Debbie & Snedeker, Michael. Satan’s Silence: Ritual Abuse and the Making of a Modern American Witch Hunt . Basic Books, 1995.

Nathan, Debbie & Snedeker, Michael. Satan’s Silence: Ritual Abuse and the Making of a Modern American Witch Hunt. Basic Books, 1995. 2.06MB ∙ PDF file Download A detailed examination of various cases of charges of ritual sexual abuse. Nathan wrote a highly influential set of articles on the McMartin case, and the book provides detail on this case. Download

Noblitt, James & Perkins, Pamela Sue. Cult and Ritual Abuse: Its History, Anthropology, and Recent Discovery in Contemporary America . Praeger, 1995.

James Randall Noblitt, Pamela Perskin Noblitt Cult And Ritual Abuse Narratives, Evidence, And Healing Approaches (2014, Praeger) Libgen 3.32MB ∙ PDF file Download A defense of the idea that Satanic cults are alive and powerful. Download

Phillips, Mark & O'Brien, Cathy. Trance Formation of America (*) Reality Marketing, 1995.

Phillips, Mark & O'Brien, Cathy. Trance Formation of America (*) Reality Marketing, 1995. 6.06MB ∙ PDF file Download A book by one of the many recent people who claim to have been brainwashed by the US government, In this case Ms. O'Brien says she is a survivor of the CIA's MK-Ultra Project Monarch mind control operation. She claims to have been brain-washed in a CIA project controlled by Sen. Robert C. Byrd and to have been a sex slave to American Presidents beginning with Gerard Ford. Download

Cathy O'Brien & Mark Phillips - Access Denied for Reasons of National Security 2.71MB ∙ PDF file Download A book by one of the many recent people who claim to have been brainwashed by the US government, In this case Ms. O'Brien says she is a survivor of the CIA's MK-Ultra Project Monarch mind control operation. She claims to have been brain-washed in a CIA project controlled by Sen. Robert C. Byrd and to have been a sex slave to American Presidents beginning with Gerard Ford. Download

Richardson, James T., Best, Joel, & Bromley, David G. (Eds.). The Satanism Scare . Aldine de Gruyter, 1991.

A strong collection of papers by sociologists, anthropologists, psychologists, and historians that tries to place the contemporary Satanism fad in historical and social contexts.

Ryder, Daniel. Cover-Up of the Century: Satanic Ritual Crime and World Conspiracy (*) Ryder Publishing, 1994.

Ryder, Daniel. Cover-Up of the Century: Satanic Ritual Crime and World Conspiracy (*) Ryder Publishing, 1994. 39MB ∙ PDF file Download Just in case you had any notions that Satanism was harmless. The author claims that international Satanism is now running the world. The book is self-published and shows it. Download

Sakheim, David K., & Devine, Susan E. (Eds.). Out of Darkness: Exploring Satanism and Ritual Abuse . Lexington Books, 1992.

Articles pro and con by mental health professionals but mostly supporting the existence of the phenomenon.

Sinasone, Valerie (Ed.). Treating Survivors of Satanist Abuse . Routledge, 1994.

Chapters written by therapists who treat supposed ritual abuse survivors. Some case history material.

Taylor, Brice. Thanks for the Memories...The Truth Has Set Me Free (*). Brice Taylor Trust, 1999.

Thanks For The Memories The Truth Has Set Me Free! - Brice Taylor / Susan Ford 8.35MB ∙ PDF file Download Ms. Taylor (Susan Ford) claims to have been brainwashed by a group led by Henry Kissinger and to have been a sex slave to every President from JFK on (except for Jimmy Carter) not to mention Bob Hope and numerous other show business personalities. Download

Victor, Jeffrey S. Satanic Panic: The Creation of a Contemporary Legend . (*) Open Court, 1993.

Probably the best treatment we have on the causes of the myth of widespread satanic and ritual abuse. It is especially good on the social factors that give rise to rumors of Satanic cults and support credibility in them. The heart of the book is a discussion of a small community in New York that gradually came to think there was a group of Satanists active in the community.

Additional Texts

Mind Control, World Control The Encyclopedia Of Mind Keith, Jim The Mind Control Conspiracy Series, 1997 2.84MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Mind Controlled Sex Slaves And The Cia 497KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Operation Mind Control The Cia's Plot Against America Bowart, Walter 1978 Fontanacollins 9780006352419 5f83fde9898593037db681816bdbeb26 Anna’s Archive 2.37MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

The Satanic Rothschild Dynasty - Financial Wizzards And Wealthy Cults 327KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Lucifer's Lodge - SRA in the Catholic Church 995KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

David Frankfurter Evil Incarnate Rumors Of Demonic Conspiracy And Satanic Abuse In History (2008, Princeton University Press) Libgen 19MB ∙ PDF file Download Download