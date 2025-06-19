Texts on Satanic Ritual Abuse (FREE DOWNLOADS)
Free downloads for more than enough reading materials on Satanic Ritual Abuse for you to come to your own conclusions on its reality.
Source List: https://www.ruf.rice.edu/~sch/beliefs/b-satan.htm
Urban’s Full Wakeup Drive: https://tinyurl.com/urbanwakeup
Book Downloads
Note: I am working on tracking down and downloading some of the other books. Save this link and check back as this will be updated as I come across more material.
If you need help with a source that you can’t find, please e-mail me:
urban (at) urbanodyssey (dot) xyz
I have been notified that some of the links here are not working, most (if not all) of these texts are located in Google Drive here: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1jocEO42Hg1pqNUzdfpY4hYtToAoIKIR3?usp=drive_link
Pedo Empire - Joaquin Hagopian
🍕PIZZAGATE🌭 Documentaries
Hertenstein, Mike, & Trott, Jon. Selling Satan: The Evangelical Media and the Mike Warnke Scandal. (*) Cornerstone Press, 1993.
Mike Warnke’s Original Book (Which gets ignored by people)
Hicks, Robert D. In Pursuit of Satan: The Police and the Occult. Prometheus Books, 1991.
Police Manual for Satanic Cults (They DO Exist)
Kahaner, Larry. Cults that Kill: Probing the Underworld of Occult Crime. (*) Warner Books, 1988.
Nathan, Debbie & Snedeker, Michael. Satan’s Silence: Ritual Abuse and the Making of a Modern American Witch Hunt. Basic Books, 1995.
Noblitt, James & Perkins, Pamela Sue. Cult and Ritual Abuse: Its History, Anthropology, and Recent Discovery in Contemporary America. Praeger, 1995.
Phillips, Mark & O'Brien, Cathy. Trance Formation of America (*) Reality Marketing, 1995.
Richardson, James T., Best, Joel, & Bromley, David G. (Eds.). The Satanism Scare. Aldine de Gruyter, 1991.
A strong collection of papers by sociologists, anthropologists, psychologists, and historians that tries to place the contemporary Satanism fad in historical and social contexts.
… (Coming Soon) …
Ryder, Daniel. Cover-Up of the Century: Satanic Ritual Crime and World Conspiracy (*) Ryder Publishing, 1994.
Sakheim, David K., & Devine, Susan E. (Eds.). Out of Darkness: Exploring Satanism and Ritual Abuse. Lexington Books, 1992.
Articles pro and con by mental health professionals but mostly supporting the existence of the phenomenon.
… (Coming Soon) …
Sinasone, Valerie (Ed.). Treating Survivors of Satanist Abuse. Routledge, 1994.
Chapters written by therapists who treat supposed ritual abuse survivors. Some case history material.
… (Coming Soon) …
Taylor, Brice. Thanks for the Memories...The Truth Has Set Me Free (*). Brice Taylor Trust, 1999.
Victor, Jeffrey S. Satanic Panic: The Creation of a Contemporary Legend. (*) Open Court, 1993.
Probably the best treatment we have on the causes of the myth of widespread satanic and ritual abuse. It is especially good on the social factors that give rise to rumors of Satanic cults and support credibility in them. The heart of the book is a discussion of a small community in New York that gradually came to think there was a group of Satanists active in the community.
… (Coming Soon) …
Additional Texts
