🎞️HIGHLIGHT Reel: The MATRIX of MENDACITY Masterclass (Ep. 10)

The Logistics of Assassination: Why you can’t have a political hit without bank support from Geneva.
Operation Gladio: How “stay-behind” armies infiltrate neighborhoods and manage local governance through fear and murder.
The Fusion Center Grid: How local law enforcement is integrated into NATO and global intelligence networks.
The Multi-Dimensional Kill Box: A breakdown of how targets are maneuvered into spaces designed for total control or elimination.
Hollywood & Military Intelligence: Examining the dual roles of figures like Ronald Reagan and Sterling Hayden.
00:00 Introduction
00:10 Clip 01 - The Banking Secret
02:40 Clip 02 - Operation Gladio
05:27 Clip 03 - The Fusion Grid
08:18 Clip 04 - The Kill Box
10:43 Clip 05 - Hollywood Assets
13:57 Clip 06 - Ego Death
16:00 Clip 07 - The Final Game
