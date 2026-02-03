Urban's Compendium

🎞️HIGHLIGHT Reel: The MATRIX of MENDACITY Masterclass (Ep. 10)

This is a ~18min HIGHLIGHT REEL / Clips Compilation for last week's episode #10 of the Matrix of Mendacity Masterclass
Urban (theofficialurban)'s avatar
Urban (theofficialurban)
Feb 03, 2026

Episode #10 Topics

  • The Logistics of Assassination: Why you can’t have a political hit without bank support from Geneva.

  • Operation Gladio: How “stay-behind” armies infiltrate neighborhoods and manage local governance through fear and murder.

  • The Fusion Center Grid: How local law enforcement is integrated into NATO and global intelligence networks.

  • The Multi-Dimensional Kill Box: A breakdown of how targets are maneuvered into spaces designed for total control or elimination.

  • Hollywood & Military Intelligence: Examining the dual roles of figures like Ronald Reagan and Sterling Hayden.

Timestamps / Clips

00:00 Introduction
00:10 Clip 01 - The Banking Secret
02:40 Clip 02 - Operation Gladio
05:27 Clip 03 - The Fusion Grid
08:18 Clip 04 - The Kill Box
10:43 Clip 05 - Hollywood Assets
13:57 Clip 06 - Ego Death
16:00 Clip 07 - The Final Game

Full Episode

View all episodes here: https://theofficialurban.substack.com/s/urban-juxtaposition1

Urban Odyssey
The MATRIX of MENDACITY Masterclass (Ep. 10) - The USUAL SUSPECTS
Listen now
7 days ago · Urban (theofficialurban) and Juxtaposition1

Previous Episode #09

Urban Odyssey
The MATRIX of MENDACITY Masterclass (Ep. 09): Inside the Iranian Revolution & The Geneva Connection ft. Jennifer Small
Listen now
14 days ago · Juxtaposition1 and Urban (theofficialurban)

Main Substack

Urban Odyssey
Urban Odyssey delves into various topics such as Human Husbandry, Techno-Enslavement, Ponerology, Applied Linguistics and much more. Our aim is to explore all things hidden including words & language, history, conspiracies & the world itself.
By Urban (theofficialurban)

