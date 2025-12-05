Thanks for reading Urban's Compendium! This post is public so feel free to share it.
Roget’s Thesaurus: Synonyms and language structures - Used by practitioners of spiritual warfare (Deliverance) to identify “family groupings” of demons and by analysts to understand patterns of language usage in manipulation.
Knight (book 2) A Practical Guide To Qabalistic Symbolism
Knight (book 1) A Practical Guide To Qabalistic Symbolism
Symbols Of Secret Societies Associated With The Illuminati
Symbol Sourcebook Henry Dreyfus An Authoritative Guide To International Graphic Symbols (1972, Mcgraw Hill) Libgen
Burns, Cathy Masonic & Occult Symbols Illustrate (2016, Sharing) Libgen
Codex Magica Secret Signs, Mysterious Symbols, And Hidden Texe Marrs 2005 Rivercrest Publishing 9781930004047 5925ca273e0b3865a99c41638687be54 Anna’s Archive
Conspiracy World A Truthtellers Compendium Of Eye Opening Texe Marrs 1st Edition, 2009 Rivercrest Publishing 9781930004559 13fc9af6898a709d1b34350e295b4347 Anna’s Archive
Dictionary Of Occult Hermetic Alchemical Sigils And Symbols
Webster's American Dictionary (1828) - Volume #01
Webster's American Dictionary (1828) - Volume #02
Bouvier's 'A Law Dictionary' 10th (1860) - Volume #01
Bouvier's 'A Law Dictionary' 10th (1860) - Volume #02
