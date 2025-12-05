Please Like & Follow 🫶🫶 + Share /w Your Friends

Thanks for reading Urban's Compendium! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

Roget’s Thesaurus (~1911) [Added 12/05/25]

Roget’s Thesaurus: Synonyms and language structures - Used by practitioners of spiritual warfare (Deliverance) to identify “family groupings” of demons and by analysts to understand patterns of language usage in manipulation.

Download from Google Drive

Symbolism Dictionaries

Updates & Additions [7/14/25]

Gareth Knight - Guide to Kabbalistic Symbolism 2 Vols

Knight (book 2) A Practical Guide To Qabalistic Symbolism 27.9MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Knight (book 1) A Practical Guide To Qabalistic Symbolism 20.3MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Rosicrucian Symbols

Secret Symbols Of The Rosicrucians, Book 1, J 3.62MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Secret Symbols Of The Rosicrucians F Hartmann 463KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Symbols of Secret Societies Associated /w Illuminati

Symbols Of Secret Societies Associated With The Illuminati 5.75MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

The Devil’s Dictionary - Anab Whitehouse

Devil's Dictionary 275KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Symbol Sourcebook

Symbol Sourcebook Henry Dreyfus An Authoritative Guide To International Graphic Symbols (1972, Mcgraw Hill) Libgen 19.3MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Masonic & Occult Symbols

Burns, Cathy Masonic & Occult Symbols Illustrate (2016, Sharing) Libgen 16MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Texe Marrs’ Codex Magica

Codex Magica Secret Signs, Mysterious Symbols, And Hidden Texe Marrs 2005 Rivercrest Publishing 9781930004047 5925ca273e0b3865a99c41638687be54 Anna’s Archive 31.4MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Texe Marrs’ Conspiracy World: A Truthteller’s Compendium

Conspiracy World A Truthtellers Compendium Of Eye Opening Texe Marrs 1st Edition, 2009 Rivercrest Publishing 9781930004559 13fc9af6898a709d1b34350e295b4347 Anna’s Archive 17.5MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Women’s Dictionaries - Barbara Walker

A Dictionary of Symbols

Dictionary Of Symbols 6MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Dictionary of Occult & Hermetic Sigils

Dictionary Of Occult Hermetic Alchemical Sigils And Symbols 30.1MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Complete Enochian Dictionary

Donald Laycock Complete Enochian Dictionary 12.2MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Webster’s American (1828) - Valuable Resource

Volume #1

Webster's American Dictionary (1828) - Volume #01 131MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Volume #2

Webster's American Dictionary (1828) - Volume #02 111MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Legal Dictionaries

Black’s Law Dictionaries

Black’s Law 2nd Edition (1910)

Black's Law Dictionary, 2nd Edition (1910) 190MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Black’s Law 4th Edition (1968)

Blacks Law Dictionary 4th Edition (1968) 8.16MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Black’s Law 5th Edition (1979)

Blacks Law Dictionary 5th Edition 55.2MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Bouvier’s A Law Dictionary 10th (1860)

Volume #1

Bouvier's 'A Law Dictionary' 10th (1860) - Volume #01 129MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Volume #2

Bouvier's 'A Law Dictionary' 10th (1860) - Volume #02 154MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Bouvier’s Law Third Revision (1914)

Volume #1

Bouvier's Law 3rd Revision (1914) - Volume #01 169MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Volume #2

Bouvier's Law 3rd Revision (1914) - Volume #02 259MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Volume #3