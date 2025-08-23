Urban's Compendium

Urban's Compendium

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

The Great Legend of Isis & Osiris (The Osirian Cycle)

Probably one of the most obfuscated stories in modern times, the history has been changed very subtly to make it almost impossible to find out the true details.
Urban (theofficialurban)'s avatar
Urban (theofficialurban)
Aug 23, 2025

For instance, the THREE FISH have been edited into “a fish,” there’s no mention of the numerical significance (72 co-conspirators, there are also 72 Angels in the Apotheosis of Washington inside the US Capitol, under which Trump took his second oath of office). Much more…

No photo description available.

View the Full Episodes by Bill Cooper

Plutarch Isis Osiris Loeb
7.37MB ∙ PDF file
Download
Download

Discussion about this video

User's avatar
© 2025 Urban (theofficialurban)
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture