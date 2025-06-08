Urban's Compendium

Urban's Compendium

Transcript

The Method Behind the Luciferian MADNESS: A Very Brief Overview

A short clip from the Masters Mahan Podcast discussing the method behind the madness of what we're seeing in the world today
Urban (theofficialurban)
Urban (theofficialurban)
Jun 08, 2025

The Masters Mahan Podcast Compendium Guide Additional Information & Notes [v2]
6.27MB ∙ PDF file
Download
(Updated to Episode #26) Additional notes, analysis, breakdowns and explanations for all of the topics covered in the Masters Mahan Podcast by Thomas Wolfe!
Download

Full Podcast (Click Here) [LinkTree]

Core Topics / Table of Contents for the Masters Mahan Podcast:

  1. Introduction to Depopulation Agenda (Ep. 1)

  2. Demon Insertion via Ritual Sodomy & Occult Background (From the Christian Perspective) & John 8:44 Union of the Snake / Serpent Seed / Lie/Lay of the Nephalim

    1. Satanist Explains the Rites of Sodomy - Henry Makow Article

    2. Freemasonry's Best Kept Secret: Ritual Sodomy - Henry Makow Article

  3. Eps. 5-10: The Five Principals of Satanic Human Enslavement (MKULTRA / MONARCH)

    1. To Have No Needs

    2. To Have No Wants

    3. To Have No Wish or Hope

    4. To Survive at Any Cost (Darwinism = Satanism)

    5. It IS RIGHT to Remain Silent

  4. Ep 11 - Inner World Building / Mythos Example /w Fantasia - To be listened to before/after watching Disney's ORIGINAL Fantasia (I have a link to the original if needed)

  5. Ep. 12 - Color Programming & Mind Mapping

  6. Eps. 13-16 - 13 Bloodlines (Based on Springmeier's Work)

  7. Ep. 16 The Judas Clause

  8. Ep 17. Mickey Mouse / Disney Programming

  9. Ep 18. Luciferian Spell Casting

    1. Spells Are

      1. Double Speak / Language Games

      2. Repetition & Circular Reasoning

      3. Reinforcement /w Partial Real World Truth

The worst hypnotist is nothing more than a liar who is attempting to convince you of a mythology that is intended on becoming your 'new normal'
~ Thomas Wolfe, Masters Mahan Ep. 19

  1. Ep. 19-21. A Full Breakdown of Hypnotic / Programming in The Catcher in the Rye

    1. Armageddon Programming (School Shooter / Incel Programming) (Bite Sized Overview)

  2. Eps. 22-23. Asset Control

