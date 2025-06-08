The Method Behind the Luciferian MADNESS: A Very Brief Overview

Full Podcast (Click Here) [LinkTree]
Core Topics / Table of Contents for the Masters Mahan Podcast:
Introduction to Depopulation Agenda (Ep. 1)
Demon Insertion via Ritual Sodomy & Occult Background (From the Christian Perspective) & John 8:44 Union of the Snake / Serpent Seed / Lie/Lay of the Nephalim
Eps. 5-10: The Five Principals of Satanic Human Enslavement (MKULTRA / MONARCH)
To Have No Needs
To Have No Wants
To Have No Wish or Hope
To Survive at Any Cost (Darwinism = Satanism)
It IS RIGHT to Remain Silent
Ep 11 - Inner World Building / Mythos Example /w Fantasia - To be listened to before/after watching Disney's ORIGINAL Fantasia (I have a link to the original if needed)
Ep. 12 - Color Programming & Mind Mapping
Eps. 13-16 - 13 Bloodlines (Based on Springmeier's Work)
Ep. 16 The Judas Clause
Ep 18. Luciferian Spell Casting
Spells Are
Double Speak / Language Games
Repetition & Circular Reasoning
Reinforcement /w Partial Real World Truth
The worst hypnotist is nothing more than a liar who is attempting to convince you of a mythology that is intended on becoming your 'new normal'
~ Thomas Wolfe, Masters Mahan Ep. 19
Ep. 19-21. A Full Breakdown of Hypnotic / Programming in The Catcher in the Rye
Armageddon Programming (School Shooter / Incel Programming) (Bite Sized Overview)
Eps. 22-23. Asset Control