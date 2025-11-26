Urban's Compendium

Urban's Compendium

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00

The Truth About Hell, Hollywood Rituals & The Black Eye Club | Demonology 101-103 Highlight Reel

This is an approx. 20-Minute-long highlight reel of the trilogy on Demonology (Episodes #24-26)
Urban (theofficialurban)'s avatar
Urban (theofficialurban)
Nov 26, 2025

This 20-minute special broadcast peels back the curtain on the reality of spiritual warfare and the unseen kingdom of darkness. From the mundane efficiency of Hell (compared here to Costco and LAX) to the terrifying firsthand accounts of Hollywood “Red Room” rituals, this episode exposes the tactics used to distract and entrap humanity.

Thanks for reading Urban's Compendium! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.

We dive deep into the mechanics of demonic temptation, the historical warnings from Ancient Rome regarding the Bacchanalia, and the modern-day phenomenon known as the “Black Eye Club.” Whether you are a believer or a skeptic, these testimonies regarding the “Oz Dust Ballroom” and the “Emerald City” will challenge your paradigm of reality.

Watch the Full Trilogy

Urban Odyssey
💀Demonology, The Nature of Hell & Life AFTER Death Explained [MMP EPS 24-26]
Listen now
3 months ago · 4 likes · 1 comment · Urban (theofficialurban)

Download the Series Companion Guide + Episode Listings

Landing Page: https://theofficialurban.substack.com/p/masters-mahan

Series LinkTree: https://linktr.ee/mastersmahan

Urban Odyssey
The Masters of the Secret Combination (Mahanism): A Video Exposé
Listen now
2 months ago · 12 likes · Urban (theofficialurban)

Timestamps

00:00 Demons 101: Who is the Enemy? 
00:59 The Kingdom of Hell (Costco Metaphor) 
02:37 Anatomy of a Demonic Intrusion 
04:24 Rituals: Raising a Demon 
06:57 Infiltrating the Hollywood Elite 
09:22 The Red Room: “Remove the Profane” 
12:03 The Reality of Eyes Wide Shut 
13:35 History Repeats: The Roman Warning 
15:42 The Deal: Selling Your Soul 
17:42 The Mark of Initiation

Discussion about this video

User's avatar
© 2025 Urban (theofficialurban)
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture