The Truth About Hell, Hollywood Rituals & The Black Eye Club | Demonology 101-103 Highlight Reel

This 20-minute special broadcast peels back the curtain on the reality of spiritual warfare and the unseen kingdom of darkness. From the mundane efficiency of Hell (compared here to Costco and LAX) to the terrifying firsthand accounts of Hollywood “Red Room” rituals, this episode exposes the tactics used to distract and entrap humanity.
Thanks for reading Urban's Compendium! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.
We dive deep into the mechanics of demonic temptation, the historical warnings from Ancient Rome regarding the Bacchanalia, and the modern-day phenomenon known as the “Black Eye Club.” Whether you are a believer or a skeptic, these testimonies regarding the “Oz Dust Ballroom” and the “Emerald City” will challenge your paradigm of reality.
Watch the Full Trilogy
Download the Series Companion Guide + Episode Listings
Landing Page: https://theofficialurban.substack.com/p/masters-mahan
Series LinkTree: https://linktr.ee/mastersmahan
Timestamps
00:00 Demons 101: Who is the Enemy?
00:59 The Kingdom of Hell (Costco Metaphor)
02:37 Anatomy of a Demonic Intrusion
04:24 Rituals: Raising a Demon
06:57 Infiltrating the Hollywood Elite
09:22 The Red Room: “Remove the Profane”
12:03 The Reality of Eyes Wide Shut
13:35 History Repeats: The Roman Warning
15:42 The Deal: Selling Your Soul
17:42 The Mark of Initiation