Share post
👺Demons 101, An Introduction to Demonology

This episode is a basic introduction to the nature of demons / fallen angels and discusses the true nature of Hell.
Urban (theofficialurban)'s avatar
Urban (theofficialurban)
Jul 18, 2025

Part II

Masters Mahan Podcast Remastered

👹Demons 102, More Information

Urban (theofficialurban)
·
Jul 28
Show Notes

The Devil has a real kingdom. It exists on the Spiritual plane but it is as real for those who inhabit it as is the physical world that you and I live in here and now. It is nothing like modern religions portray it.

Demons are nothing more than fallen angels, as such, they too were made in the image of God and look like we do, but they are liars just like their master-demon Lucifer is a liar, and so they prefer to appear in disguise.

Their favorite disguises resemble something “beastly” because they know, when they look in the mirror that they are looking back at the face of God.

Since all of us have to interact with demons from time to time, it is useful to understand how they try and destroy us. Let's step into the darkness together and explore this topic... you will be glad to stop being ignorant.

This episode may be deemed inappropriate for some listeners. If you are immature, overly sensitive, or unwilling to embrace blunt truth, you are advised that you may want to skip this episode. If you have been ritually or scientifically abused, you should ask a safe person to listen first to see if this episode is safe for you to listen to as some information may be triggering. If you are a minor, please consult your parents before continuing.

We claim the right to Fair Use as determined by United States courts in this episode.

Inside the Aquarium PDF

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1nUvSui2B_0mBNg9c8iH8t1vuMZegiBCW/view?usp=sharing

Urban Odyssey
Inside the Aquarium: The Making of a Soviet Spy
This text provides an insider's account of life within the Soviet military intelligence agency, the GRU, offering insights into its rigorous training methods and clandestine operations. The narrative highlights the extreme secrecy surrounding the GRU, often referred to as the…
Listen now
6 months ago · Urban (theofficialurban)

User's avatar
