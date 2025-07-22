Urban's Compendium

Urban's Compendium

Inner World Building, An Analysis Using Disney's Fantasia (1940) [MMP Supplementary Material]

Episode #11 of the Masters Mahan Podcast is a play-by-play breakdown of how movies such as Disney's Fantasia are used within the occult to install and structure programming using 'inner worlds.'
Jul 22, 2025

Episode #11 of the Masters Mahan Podcast was not visually remastered into a video version as it uses the 1940 Release of Disney’s Fantasia to examine the concept of Inner-World Building & Mythology — the full version of the movie is provided here to reference along side the audio for Episode #11.

We have been exploring the first 5 steps of Luciferian Discipline that is used to program children and societies into obeying and accepting Lucifer's Plans for Human Control & Damnation. These steps are the foundation upon which the entire internal world will be established in which to control the child throughout his/her/its life.

Once these laws are firmly incorporated into the child, they have to be placed on a structure that makes enough rational internal sense to make them manipulatable. Lucifer discovered early on that without a structure children lost the will to live or ended up like the demoniac of Luke 8.

In this episode we will use Fantasia (1940) as our example of how the occult uses media to create inner worlds so as to better manipulate their victimized children.

This episode may be deemed inappropriate for some listeners. If you are immature, overly sensitive, or unwilling to embrace blunt truth, you are advised that you may want to skip this episode. If you have been ritually or scientifically abused, you should ask a safe person to listen first to see if this episode is safe for you to listen to as some information may be triggering.
If you are a minor, please consult your parents before continuing.

We claim the right to Fair Use as determined by United States courts in this episode.

Urban Odyssey
Something is WRONG! - Masters Mahan Podcast (Episodes #01-04 SUPERCUT)
Listen now
8 days ago · 23 likes · Urban (theofficialurban)
Urban Odyssey
Principals of Satanic Human Control & Enslavement (aka the MkUltra / Monarch Program) [MMP EPS 5-10]
Listen now
8 hours ago · 12 likes · Urban (theofficialurban)

Urban Odyssey
🧠Satanic Mind Mapping: Color Programming [Masters Mahan Episode #12]
Listen now
5 months ago · 10 likes · 1 comment · Urban (theofficialurban)

Urban Odyssey
🩸The 13 Illuminati Bloodlines & The Judas Clause [MMP EPS 13-16]
Listen now
8 months ago · 7 likes · Urban (theofficialurban)

Download a copy of the companion guide, a series of notes on the various episodes of the series intended to serve as a written guide of the show.

Download directly from Google Drive: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1AHVnD_SQT2t1Bo-8pnShkPSspV_wZifJ/view?usp=drive_link

https://theofficialurban.substack.com/p/masters-mahan

Urban Odyssey
The Illuminati Formula: Chapter #07 - The 'Science' of Structuring
This source delves into the elaborate and horrific internal "systems" allegedly constructed within the minds of Illuminati Monarch slaves through intense trauma and programming. It details how abusers create a structured internal world filled with various…
Listen now
9 months ago · Urban (theofficialurban)
Urban Odyssey
Deeper Insight Into the Illuminati Formula [Fritz Springmeier]
This extensive document delves into the clandestine world of trauma-based mind control, asserting that organizations like the Illuminati and various intelligence agencies employ sophisticated methods to create and control individuals. A central theme is the…
Listen now
8 months ago · Urban (theofficialurban)
Urban Odyssey
Chainless Slaves: Mind Control Programming and Dissociative Systems
Detailed Briefing Document: Analysis of Chainless Slaves by U.W. Ozian…
Listen now
10 months ago · Urban (theofficialurban)

