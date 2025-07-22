Inner World Building, An Analysis Using Disney's Fantasia (1940) [MMP Supplementary Material]

Episode #11 of the Masters Mahan Podcast was not visually remastered into a video version as it uses the 1940 Release of Disney’s Fantasia to examine the concept of Inner-World Building & Mythology — the full version of the movie is provided here to reference along side the audio for Episode #11.

Episode #11 Audio (Commentary)

Show Notes

We have been exploring the first 5 steps of Luciferian Discipline that is used to program children and societies into obeying and accepting Lucifer's Plans for Human Control & Damnation. These steps are the foundation upon which the entire internal world will be established in which to control the child throughout his/her/its life. Once these laws are firmly incorporated into the child, they have to be placed on a structure that makes enough rational internal sense to make them manipulatable. Lucifer discovered early on that without a structure children lost the will to live or ended up like the demoniac of Luke 8.



In this episode we will use Fantasia (1940) as our example of how the occult uses media to create inner worlds so as to better manipulate their victimized children. This episode may be deemed inappropriate for some listeners. If you are immature, overly sensitive, or unwilling to embrace blunt truth, you are advised that you may want to skip this episode. If you have been ritually or scientifically abused, you should ask a safe person to listen first to see if this episode is safe for you to listen to as some information may be triggering.

If you are a minor, please consult your parents before continuing.



We claim the right to Fair Use as determined by United States courts in this episode.

Companion Guide (FREE)

Download a copy of the companion guide, a series of notes on the various episodes of the series intended to serve as a written guide of the show.

Download directly from Google Drive: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1AHVnD_SQT2t1Bo-8pnShkPSspV_wZifJ/view?usp=drive_link

https://theofficialurban.substack.com/p/masters-mahan

