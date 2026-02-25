Urban's Compendium

Urban's Compendium

Share post
Important Context for the Interwar (WW1 → WW2) Period

This is a clip from the documentary "Everything is a Rich Man's Trick" which is one of the first documentaries I discovered and one that helps with some of the context for the interwar period.
Urban (theofficialurban)'s avatar
Urban (theofficialurban)
Feb 25, 2026

The Royals of Europe during this time period were all heavily related to each other. Nicholas II became Emperor of Russia in 1894, while his cousin George V ascended the British throne in 1910 - https://www.bbc.co.uk/programmes/p01qtv8x/p01qts7p

All related - https://www.brookings.edu/articles/the-family-relationships-that-couldnt-stop-world-war-i/

Watch the Documentary

Urban Odyssey
JFK to 9/11 - Everything is a Rich Man's Trick - Francis Richard Conolly
7 months ago · Urban (theofficialurban)
Urban Odyssey
Corporate Fascism, Darwinism, the Business Plot & the Bush Connection [FREE RESOURCES]
7 months ago · Urban (theofficialurban)

Documents

Collected Sources
Includes: Fritz Thyssen's 'I Paid Hitler,' the Bush Family Nazi Documents and a few other odds and ends.
The Strange Case Of Prince Philip — Ordo Ab Chao
Winston Churchill ''zionism Vs Bolshevism; Struggle For The Soul Of The Jewish People'' 1920
Jules Archer The Plot To Seize The White House Libgen
