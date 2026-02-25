Important Context for the Interwar (WW1 → WW2) Period

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:0011Important Context for the Interwar (WW1 → WW2) PeriodThis is a clip from the documentary "Everything is a Rich Man's Trick" which is one of the first documentaries I discovered and one that helps with some of the context for the interwar period.Urban (theofficialurban)Feb 25, 202611ShareThe Royals of Europe during this time period were all heavily related to each other. Nicholas II became Emperor of Russia in 1894, while his cousin George V ascended the British throne in 1910 - https://www.bbc.co.uk/programmes/p01qtv8x/p01qts7pThanks for reading Urban's Compendium! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.SubscribeAll related - https://www.brookings.edu/articles/the-family-relationships-that-couldnt-stop-world-war-i/Watch the DocumentaryUrban Odyssey JFK to 9/11 - Everything is a Rich Man's Trick - Francis Richard Conolly Listen now7 months ago · 1607 likes · 28 comments · Urban (theofficialurban)Urban Odyssey Corporate Fascism, Darwinism, the Business Plot & the Bush Connection [FREE RESOURCES] Listen now7 months ago · 3 likes · Urban (theofficialurban)DocumentsCollected Sources45.7MB ∙ PDF fileDownloadIncludes: Fritz Thyssen's 'I Paid Hitler,' the Bush Family Nazi Documents and a few other odds and ends.DownloadThe Strange Case Of Prince Philip — Ordo Ab Chao15.9MB ∙ PDF fileDownloadDownloadWinston Churchill ''zionism Vs Bolshevism; Struggle For The Soul Of The Jewish People'' 1920108KB ∙ PDF fileDownloadDownloadJules Archer The Plot To Seize The White House Libgen14.3MB ∙ PDF fileDownloadDownload Discussion about this videoCommentsRestacks📓Additional / Supplementary Notes📝Notes that supplement regular content on Urban OdysseyNotes that supplement regular content on Urban OdysseySubscribeAuthorsUrban (theofficialurban)Recent PostsCrypto-Jews & Freemasonry In Iran22 hrs ago • Urban (theofficialurban)Ancient Bloodlines & Contemporary Powers (Leuren Moret)Feb 21 • Urban (theofficialurban)"THE GREATER GLORY" - 1950s JESUIT ORDER CATHOLIC PRIEST RECRUITING FILMFeb 17 • Urban (theofficialurban)Bill Cooper "Land of the Lost" Documentary Interview ClipFeb 16 • Urban (theofficialurban)🎞️HIGHLIGHT Reel: The MATRIX of MENDACITY Masterclass (Ep. 10)Feb 3 • Urban (theofficialurban)🎞️Highlight Reel - MATRIX of MENDACITY Masterclass (Ep. 08) /w Urban & Juxtaposition1Jan 18 • Urban (theofficialurban)How Illuminists See Themselves & Humanity (John Todd / Lance Collins)Jan 8 • Urban (theofficialurban)