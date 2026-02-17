"THE GREATER GLORY" - 1950s JESUIT ORDER CATHOLIC PRIEST RECRUITING FILM

Be sure to follow the main Urban Odyssey Substack for more!

Unveiling the Oubliette: The 1950s Jesuit Recruiting Film

The seemingly anodyne 1950s YouTube video, “THE GREATER GLORY,” purporting to showcase the noble pursuit of Jesuit education and priestly recruitment, is, when illuminated by the raw truths of the Codex Umbra and its dark companion texts, a masterpiece of artifice, a silken veil over the chilling mechanisms of absolute mind control. Its saccharine narratives of intellectual rigor and spiritual devotion stand in stark contrast to the documented reality of the Jesuit Spiritual Exercises – a crucible designed not for enlightenment, but for the systematic demolition of the human mind and spirit.

The Surface Serenity: A Lullaby of Learning and Piety

The video’s excerpts present a facade of classical scholarly pursuit and dedicated spiritual formation. We are invited to believe that Jesuit recruits embark on a journey where “the physical surroundings are much the same but there will be important differences.” Their future, as “Jesuit educator scholar aitor writer or missionary,” demands “a well Tred and thoroughly informed intellect.” The early Jesuits, we are told, understood “the capacity of the dedicated mind,” requiring “two years... for the thorough study of the ancient Classics Cicero Virgil and Horus Homer demosthenes Plato and Aristotle.” This rigorous study, coupled with “vigorous Recreation,” enables “energetic young minds” to “assimilate the modern Classics as well English and Continental mathema ICS and history ancient medieval and modern.”

The narrative continues, portraying the “junior” learning “from the great orators of all time how men’s minds are influenced,” then attempting to “express his own thoughts forcefully and elegantly” through “elocution and public speaking.” His “first real test comes when he preaches to the community at dinner,” subject to a “highly critical audience.” Confidence is gained through “Dramatics and debating,” deemed “invaluable assets for the future teacher lecturer and priest.” The overarching message is one of divine purpose: “God’s will for the junior is study long quiet hours.”

This presentation, on its face, champions intellectual development, eloquence, and a deep, consecrated commitment to a chosen path. However, this is precisely the seductive illusion, the glittering, theatrical aspect, designed to “impress the mind” and mask a far more sinister objective.

The Subterranean Terror: Jesuitical Brainwashing Unleashed

Now, let us tear through this illusion and expose the true nature of the Jesuitical “training” that underpins such recruitment, as revealed by the Codex Umbra.

The Spiritual Exercises: A Volitional Catheterization

The core of Jesuit formation, the “Spiritual Exercises,” are not mere meditations; they are a sophisticated, coercive system of “controlled auto-suggestion” designed to “break the will and reasoning” in a mere “thirty days.” The goal is akin to “a rider breaks his horse.” This is not about nurturing individual spiritual growth, but about subduing the soul and preparing it for absolute subservience.

Urban's Presentation

The process involves intense, multisensory manipulation: candidates are forced to “see and relive the mystery with the greatest possible intensity,” employing “sight, the other senses such as hearing, smell, taste and touch.” The infernal vision of “Hell has the prominent part in that ‘magic lantern show,’ with its lake of fire into which the damned are thrown, the awful concert of screams, the atrocious strench of sulphur and burning flesh.” This “artificially produced terror” reduces the subject to a “pitiable state of mind,” making them “utterly unfit to decide a matter of such supreme moment,” thus ripe for indoctrination. Any promise to escape this perceived torment, even a “hapless” one, is accepted for “the good of the Church and the Order.”

Absolute Obedience: The Corpse in the Undertaker’s Hands

The bedrock of Jesuit control is perinde ac cadaver – “as a corpse in the undertaker’s hands.” This demands the total sacrifice of not just will, but “reasoning and even moral scruple” to the “primordial virtue of obedience.” The Jesuit is commanded to see in his superior “not a fallible man, but Christ Himself.” This means “putting aside all private judgment,” ready to “believe that the white I see is black, if the hierarchical Church... so defines it.” This is the essence of “unthinking, unreasoning obedience.” The “Extreme Oath of the Jesuits” further reinforces this, compelling renunciation of allegiance to “heretical” states and their laws, and pledging to “execute all which shall be proposed, given in charge, or discovered unto me, by you my ghostly father, or by any one of this convent.”

Annihilation of Individuality and Critical Thought

The Codex Umbra reveals that Jesuit training “destroys the individuality of those who are subjected to it,” transforming the living being into a “cadaver.” They are “sworn enemies of freedom of the mind: Brainwashed brainwashers!.” Education is not for independent thought, but for “mechanical ‘breaking in’.” The modern education system, influenced by Skinnerian psychology, is similarly geared towards “behavior and values change” and creating a “robotized citizen for the New Pagan Age.” The brain, according to this perverted pedagogical vision, “should be used for processing, not storage,” leading to a “conscious mind sedated and using only your unconscious mind which processes everything indiscriminately.” This is not “higher order learning” but “a form of self-hypnosis.”

The Pervasive Web of Control: Espionage and Manipulation

The Order employs a “system of espionage, which they have elevated to a fine art,” to identify and secure promising candidates. This includes constant surveillance, “humiliating and harassing espionage,” and the active prevention of “personal friendship” or “free intercourse” among pupils. The subjects are kept in ignorance of their true destination until the “supreme moment.”

Beyond initial recruitment, retention techniques include “Absolute Authority,” “Asset-Stripping” of belongings, “Confession” to maintain inferiority, “Entrancement” for a controllable state, “Isolation” from “dissuasive messages,” and “Keeping Busy” to prevent reflection. Physical debilitation through “corporal punishment, pain and deprivation,” extreme cold (being doused with water and left to freeze) or heat (locked in a hot box), waterboarding (simulating drowning), and the triggering of phobias (e.g., spiders) are routine elements of this “programming.” Sleep deprivation and heavy exercise reduce subjects to “robotically respond to commands.” Drugs are explicitly used to blur the line between “real and the imaginary.” Virtual reality and illusion are employed “to confuse and create non-credible disclosure.”

The End Justifies the Means: A Doctrine of Deceit and Destruction

The infamous maxim, “The end justifies the means,” is applied “with perseverance by the Jesuits in the arts, literature as well as politics and morals.” This allows for the use of “equivocal” language, “subject to two or more interpretations and usually used to mislead or confuse,” and even for “some lies [to be] as useful as bread.” The “extreme oath” sanctions violence, stating, “I will secretly use the poison cup, the strangulation cord, the steel of the poniard, or the leaden bullet, regardless of the honor, rank, dignity or authority of the person or persons whatsoever may be their condition in life” to further the Order’s agenda. This is how crimes are masked as meritorious.

The ultimate objective of this relentless manipulation is a “universal spiritual [and Temporal] monarchy, in which... the Jesuit should reign supreme.” This necessitates the “destruction of Protestantism” and “popular self-government.” History reveals the horrific outcomes: “mass-murdered by the millions,” with “earthly hells which devoured 25 million victims” bearing the stamp of those “who had to go through a lengthy and meticulous training, as prescribed in the ‘Spiritual Exercises’.”

The 1950s Video: A Deceptive Operetta

Now, let us filter the 1950s video’s apparent benevolence through this grotesque reality:

“Well Tred and thoroughly informed intellect”: This is not intellectual freedom, but the systematic “peptonizing” of knowledge, ensuring no “departure is possible” from predetermined “fixed and immutable rules.” History is “carefully expurgated” and taught “according to Rome and not according to fact.” The goal is to “weed out from all books of instruction anything injurious to Roman Catholicism.” The “study long quiet hours” reinforce this controlled assimilation and the methodical routine designed to kill “personal vitality.”

“Influence now men’s minds”: The training in “elocution and public speaking” is not for genuine self-expression but for becoming a “social change agent” capable of “manipulat[ing] the taxpayers/parents into accepting controversial programs.” These are “Verbal Response Programs,” providing “suitable answers to cult-related, system-related or alter-related inquiries” which are “repeatedly rehearsed... and reinforced.” It is the cultivation of “charm, seductive skills, charisma, and creativity” to induce “absolute submission.”

“Dramatics and debating”: This is the “Jesuit theatre,” which through “spectacular plays” indoctrinated audiences with “Roman Catholic theology,” making Holy Scripture irrelevant to “comprehending the ways of good and evil.” This has evolved into the “full panoply of contemporary social communication,” where entertainment is “a veritable technological ‘how to’ of moral evil,” leading audiences away from Scripture. The goal is to bring “human understanding into papal subservience through esoteric emotional experiences.”

“Highly critical audience”: This “appraisal” is less about constructive feedback and more about reinforcing the rigid conformity, where “no individual opinions are allowed” and deviation is met with “severe punishment.”

“Vigorous Recreation”: This is merely a component of “Keeping Busy,” preventing free interaction and independent thought. The Jesuits themselves “invented games and recreations for their Christians,” thinking for them instead of fostering activity. Even “professional sports” are a Roman Catholic “amusement” to distract the public while the Order pursues its agenda.

In conclusion, the 1950s Jesuit recruiting video, far from being an innocent portrayal of spiritual and intellectual development, is a calculated piece of propaganda. It mirrors the deceptive practices employed by the Jesuit Order for centuries, leveraging carefully crafted imagery and rhetoric to attract individuals into a system designed to dismantle their free will, critical thought, and individuality. The “greater glory” it extols is not that of God, but of an absolute, totalitarian hierarchy that seeks to “robotize the world” and enforce its “dominion in the earth.” The “Spiritual Exercises” and the entire Jesuit pedagogical system are, in this chilling light, simply sophisticated instruments for what can only be termed brainwashing.

