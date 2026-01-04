33rd° Mason Henry C. Clausen Declares Scottish Rite the Only Survivor of the Ancient Mysteries

Highly suggest you read Lady Queensbourough (Edith Starr Miller)’s Occult Theocrasy

Henry C. Clausen, a 33rd-degree Freemason and former Sovereign Grand Commander of the Southern Jurisdiction of the Ancient and Accepted Scottish Rite (from 1969 to 1985), delivering a speech titled “Your Amazing Mystical Powers.” He explicitly states therein that the Scottish Rite is “the direct descendant and survivor of the ancient mysteries,” emphasizing that it preserves and teaches an “ancient esoteric knowledge” derived from various ancient cults, including those of Osiris in Egypt, Persian Mithraism, the mysteries of Samothrace and the Chaldeans, Indian traditions, Druidic, Gothic, and Scandinavian rites, and even their degeneration into witchcraft, divine magic, and Bacchic orgies.



This aligns with Clausen’s broader writings, such as his Commentaries on Morals and Dogma (1974), where he echoes Albert Pike’s vision that Freemasonry succeeds the ancient mystery religions. This indeed lifts a veil on the self-perceived “dark” side of Freemasonry, particularly in its esoteric branches like the Scottish Rite, which openly embrace pagan and mystical roots as a philosophical framework. High Masonic degrees like those of Clausen and Pike (whose Morals and Dogma is a foundational text) present the Order not only as a fraternal association, but as a guardian of hidden knowledges derived from pre-Christian cults—think of the Eleusinian mysteries, Mithraism, or Egyptian rites involving initiation, symbolism, and spiritual illumination. These connections are not hidden from initiates; they are celebrated in rituals and texts, often symbolizing a quest for “union with the divine” through allegory, as Clausen states.



