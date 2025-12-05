💉😷How to set up Android Phone to Detect Vaxxed💉 Bluetooth Mac Addresses

Source: https://www.bitchute.com/video/fPHNnqayjCNe
For Android Phone (Not Possible on iPhone, ONLY Android)
Click Settings
About Phone
Software Information
Build Number – tap it 7 times, hit back button twice to go back to Settings
You will have “Developer Options”
Scroll till you see “Show BLE devices without names”, turn this ON. Hit back button to Settings.
Go to Bluetooth Connections – make sure you Turn it ON
You have to be within 5 to 50 feet of BLE device – a jabbed person.
There are MULTIPLE MAC Addresses per every Vaxxed person.
They are connected to the WBAN – watch this to learn how → ***Biosnesors and MAC Addresses – How do they get the biosensors in me? – What about the MAC ID’s?
https://rumble.com/v3zpow1-biosensors-and-mac-addresses-how-do-they-get-the-biosensors-in-me-what-abou.html
For More Information
https://theofficialurban.substack.com/p/biodigital-convergence
Thanks for reading Urban's Compendium! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.