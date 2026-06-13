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LDS Temple Ritual Almost Perfectly Mirrors Masonic Initiation

A rare, one-of-a-kind hidden camera recording of a LDS Inner Temple ceremony which is almost perfectly identical to a Freemasonic Initiation Ceremony (see post body for video)
Urban (theofficialurban)'s avatar
Urban (theofficialurban)
Jun 13, 2026

Urban Odyssey
Urban Odyssey delves into various topics such as Human Husbandry, Techno-Enslavement, Ponerology, Applied Linguistics and much more. Our aim is to explore all things hidden including words & language, history, conspiracies & the world itself.
By Urban (theofficialurban)

Source Post

Mormonism & Freemasonry by E. Cecil McGavin

https://grokipedia.com/page/Master_Mahan

Getting Cain And Gain The Interpreter Foundation
756KB ∙ PDF file
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Mormonism & Freemasonry by E. Cecil McGavin
12.1MB ∙ PDF file
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Large Collection of Freemasonic Works (By DM Hutchins) [14 Folders, 549 Files, 2.85GB Total]

Absolutely MASSIVE FREEMASONIC LIBRARY provided by DM Hutchins Research Project

14 Folders, 549 Files Library: https://mega.nz/folder/cXs3BRjK#U-wtCXdECDnV8m489On-ow/folder/ISUUzJyR
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Masters of the Secret Combination (Mahanism)

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Masonic Initiation Ceremony

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The Light Behind Masonry - Dr. William Schnoebelen
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a year ago · 10 likes · Urban (theofficialurban)

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