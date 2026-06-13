LDS Temple Ritual Almost Perfectly Mirrors Masonic Initiation

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/836LDS Temple Ritual Almost Perfectly Mirrors Masonic InitiationA rare, one-of-a-kind hidden camera recording of a LDS Inner Temple ceremony which is almost perfectly identical to a Freemasonic Initiation Ceremony (see post body for video)Urban (theofficialurban)Jun 13, 2026836ShareUrban OdysseyUrban Odyssey delves into various topics such as Human Husbandry, Techno-Enslavement, Ponerology, Applied Linguistics and much more. Our aim is to explore all things hidden including words & language, history, conspiracies & the world itself.By Urban (theofficialurban)Source PostEvidenceOfFaith@EvidenceOfFaithI honestly thought this was a Masonic temple ritual, but it's not. It is a hidden camera footage from LDS temple in Arizona. I enhanced the audio to make it more clear what is being said. 4:54 PM · Jun 8, 2026 · 155K Views175 Replies · 120 Reposts · 885 LikesMormonism & Freemasonry by E. Cecil McGavinhttps://grokipedia.com/page/Master_MahanGetting Cain And Gain The Interpreter Foundation756KB ∙ PDF fileDownloadDownloadMormonism & Freemasonry by E. Cecil McGavin12.1MB ∙ PDF fileDownloadDownloadLarge Collection of Freemasonic Works (By DM Hutchins) [14 Folders, 549 Files, 2.85GB Total]Absolutely MASSIVE FREEMASONIC LIBRARY provided by DM Hutchins Research Project14 Folders, 549 Files Library: https://mega.nz/folder/cXs3BRjK#U-wtCXdECDnV8m489On-ow/folder/ISUUzJyRUrban Odyssey Magick, Mysticism & Masonry: The Luciferian Secrets of the Illuminati [Doc Marquis, 2010] Listen now7 months ago · 17 likes · Urban (theofficialurban)Urban Odyssey The Deadly Deception: 33 Degrees and the Simple Truth (Autobiography of James D. Shaw) [Tom McKenney] Listen now6 months ago · 5 likes · Urban (theofficialurban)Masters of the Secret Combination (Mahanism)Urban Odyssey The Masters of the Secret Combination (Mahanism): A Video Exposé Listen now9 months ago · 15 likes · Urban (theofficialurban)Masonic Initiation CeremonyUrban Odyssey Mormonism: The Temple of DOOM [Full Documentary by Dr. William Schnoebelen] Listen now10 months ago · 775 likes · Urban (theofficialurban)Urban Odyssey The Light Behind Masonry - Dr. William Schnoebelen Listen nowa year ago · 10 likes · Urban (theofficialurban)Discussion about this videoCommentsRestacks📓Additional / Supplementary Notes📝Notes that supplement regular content on Urban OdysseyNotes that supplement regular content on Urban OdysseySubscribeAuthorsUrban (theofficialurban)Recent PostsUrban Discusses the ISO-20022 Standard (Clip)Jun 9 • Urban (theofficialurban)Why do so many Rabbis call Trump the Messiah?Apr 13 • Urban (theofficialurban)Crypto-Jews & Freemasonry In IranMar 2 • Urban (theofficialurban)Important Context for the Interwar (WW1 → WW2) PeriodFeb 25 • Urban (theofficialurban)Ancient Bloodlines & Contemporary Powers (Leuren Moret)Feb 21 • Urban (theofficialurban)"THE GREATER GLORY" - 1950s JESUIT ORDER CATHOLIC PRIEST RECRUITING FILMFeb 17 • Urban (theofficialurban)Bill Cooper "Land of the Lost" Documentary Interview ClipFeb 16 • Urban (theofficialurban)