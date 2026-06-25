Additional Footage from Leuren Moret's Trip to Tokyo ~ Global Nuclear Coverup

Originally found as two video clips:

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“Lawrence Livermore whistle blower and atmospheric dust specialist Leuren Moret summarizes the latest news on America’s covert nuclear war waged with sea currents to deliver radiation to Africa, the Middle East and Asia. Leuren recently attended the War Crimes tribunal in Malaysia as an expert witness and brings us up to date on developments there as well. Depleted Uranium is the most serious threat facing the world today.”