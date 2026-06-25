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Additional Footage from Leuren Moret's Trip to Tokyo ~ Global Nuclear Coverup

I feel as if the timing of my finding these old interviews by Leuren Moret on the Internet Archive is notable. Especially with the 3 major, record-setting earthquakes yesterday.
Urban (theofficialurban)'s avatar
Urban (theofficialurban)
Jun 25, 2026

Found on Internet Archive, Footage Cleaned Up & Restored by Me

Originally found as two video clips:

  1. Part 1: https://archive.org/details/youtube-gRVOT4BSufI

  2. Part 2: https://archive.org/details/youtube-rYtH9hV9fTg

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Urban Odyssey
Urban Odyssey delves into various topics such as Human Husbandry, Techno-Enslavement, Ponerology, Applied Linguistics and much more. Our aim is to explore all things hidden including words & language, history, conspiracies & the world itself.
By Urban (theofficialurban)

More by Leuren Moret

Urban Odyssey
Hiroshima, Nagasaki & Fukushima: The Dark Truth of Nuclear Kabuki (Leuren Moret /w Alfred Webre)
Listen now
8 days ago · 9 likes · Urban (theofficialurban)
Urban Odyssey
Ancient Bloodlines/Contemporary Power [Leuren Moret /w Darrell Hamamoto, 2016]
Listen now
4 months ago · 23 likes · Urban (theofficialurban)

“Lawrence Livermore whistle blower and atmospheric dust specialist Leuren Moret summarizes the latest news on America’s covert nuclear war waged with sea currents to deliver radiation to Africa, the Middle East and Asia. Leuren recently attended the War Crimes tribunal in Malaysia as an expert witness and brings us up to date on developments there as well. Depleted Uranium is the most serious threat facing the world today.”

Additional Interviews & Talks by Leuren Moret on Internet Archive: https://archive.org/details/leuren-moret-on-wireless-weapons-used-on-people

Leuren Moret section (posts listing) on Urban Odyssey: https://theofficialurban.substack.com/s/leuren-moret

Urban’s Archive Collection / List of Leuren Moret: https://archive.org/details/@officialurban/lists/10/leuren-moret

Leuren Moret Backed Up Archive Hillary Clinton Dossier (Found on her website before taken down): https://archive.org/details/LEUREN_MORET_hrc1

Additional Posts

Urban Odyssey
Leuren Moret: How to Avoid Jesuits, Mind Control Turning America into a NWO Prison
Listen now
4 months ago · 17 likes · 1 comment · Urban (theofficialurban)
Urban Odyssey
Leuren Moret - Ukrainian ✠ Wikileaks 👀 Interview 🎥 (Nov. 2015)
Listen now
4 months ago · 9 likes · Urban (theofficialurban)
Urban Odyssey
7 Secrets of Global EMF Warfare: How Nazi Tech Rules the World Today [Leuren Moret /w Alfred Lambremont Webre]
Listen now
4 months ago · 12 likes · Urban (theofficialurban)
Urban Odyssey
EMF ~ FRDE Warfare from Nazi Germany Against Humanity Started In 1945 - IT'S GLOBAL NOW
Listen now
4 months ago · 11 likes · 2 comments · Urban (theofficialurban)

More on Leuren Moret’s Credentials

Found on Internet Archive, Leuren Moret was a real employee (for about a year) at Lawrence Livermore National Lab

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