This is a short clip from Masters Mahan Podcast Episode #09 - Principal #4 of Satanic Human Control & Enslavement: To Survive At Any Cost ([Social] Darwinism)

Watch Episode #09 in Video Format

Watch Episode(s) #05-10 which Cover Principal(s) #01-05 of Satanic Human Control (MkUltra / Monarch Program)

This is just an edit of Episode(s) #05-10 put together since they are part of a single sub-series topic of the podcast.

Pyotr (Peter) Kropotkin

Pyotr Alekseyevich Kropotkin 9 December 1842 – 8 February 1921 was a Russian aristocrat-turned-anarchist philosopher, geographer, and naturalist who rejected hereditary privilege to promote anarcho-communism through decentralized, voluntary mutual aid networks devoid of state or capitalist structures. His geological expeditions across Siberia from 1862 to 1867 revealed patterns of cooperative behavior among species , which he later theorized in Mutual Aid: A Factor of Evolution (1902) as a primary mechanism of biological and social progress, challenging prevailing interpretations of Darwinian survival that prioritized intra-species competition.[2][3] In political writings like The Conquest of Bread (1892), Kropotkin outlined a vision of self-sustaining communes integrating agriculture and industry to meet collective needs without coercion or markets.[4] Imprisoned in Russia for revolutionary activities in 1874 before escaping to Western Europe, he spent decades in exile advancing anarchist thought until returning to Russia in 1917, where he condemned Bolshevik centralization as antithetical to libertarian socialism.[5] Kropotkin’s emphasis on empirical observation from nature and history to derive principles of human organization influenced global anarchist movements, though his evolutionary claims faced scrutiny for underemphasizing conflict in natural selection. [I have to interject to say that the deliberate attachment of “Communism” to anarchy and what is still widely adopted within modern anarchist communities as “Voluntaryism” seems to be an attempt to discredit his theories. Mutual Aid & Cooperation [can be] coopted and used as a vehicle for malicious intent within Communism, however there do exist people who are genuinely interested in Mutual Aid & Cooperation] (From Grokipedia: https://grokipedia.com/page/Peter_Kropotkin)

Voluntaryism is a political philosophy positing that all human associations, including governance, security, and economic exchange, must derive exclusively from voluntary consent, rejecting any initiation of force, fraud, or coercion as immoral and incompatible with individual self-ownership.[1][2] Emerging in the late 19th century, the term and its systematic articulation trace to British radical Auberon Herbert, who in works like The Principles of Voluntaryism and Free Life (1897) advocated replacing state compulsion with mutual agreements, limiting defensive force to protection against aggressors while deeming compulsory taxation a form of oppression akin to theft.[2] Distinguishing itself from broader libertarianism, voluntaryism aligns with anarcho-capitalist strains by denying legitimacy to even minimal states reliant on involuntary funding, instead proposing market-driven alternatives for law, dispute resolution, and public goods through private agencies and contracts.[1] Its core tenets—the non-aggression principle, absolute self-ownership of body and property, and voluntary cooperation—stem from first-principles recognition that coercion erodes moral agency and rational calculation, with proponents favoring education, persuasion, and non-violent withdrawal from statist systems as paths to societal transformation.

Authored by a friend, Rachel Sunshine (Maiden Anarchy)

Available as a e-book for free download.