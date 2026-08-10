Hollywood Celebrities MkUltra / Monarch Programming Glitches (Programmed Multiple Personality Switching)

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/Generate transcriptA transcript unlocks clips, previews, and editing.433Hollywood Celebrities MkUltra / Monarch Programming Glitches (Programmed Multiple Personality Switching)This is an (older) compilation of various personality switches, glitches and weird behavior from various celebrities and figures in Hollywood. Much of it seems to indicate dissociation.Urban (Josh)Aug 10, 2026433ShareTranscriptUrban Odyssey 🏰Mickey Mouse / Oz / DeMolay Programming + 🪄Luciferian "Spell" Casting [Masters Mahan Podcast Eps. #17-18] Listen now5 months ago · 16 likes · Urban (Josh)Thanks for reading Urban's Compendium! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.SubscribeUrban Odyssey Mk-Ultra / Monarch Mind Control In Hollywood Listen now2 years ago · 3 likes · Urban (Josh)Urban Odyssey 🍕PIZZAGATE🌭 - The BIG PICTURE Listen nowa year ago · 17 likes · Urban (Josh)Urban Odyssey Aaron Russo's Last Interview in 2006 - Rockefellers & One World Government Listen now5 months ago · 27 likes · 6 comments · Urban (Josh)Links & ResourcesUrban Odyssey🦋Monarch & MkUltraRead more7 months ago · 4 likesUrban OdysseySecret, Don't Tell: The Encyclopedia of Hypnotism (Carla Emery) - Deep DivesRead morea year agoUrban Odyssey🎞️Documentaries & Movies🍿Read more2 months agohttps://odyssey-docs.vercel.app/mahanism/scalar-torture.htmlInternet Archive Lists:“Subliminal Suggestion & Mind Control Patents”Urban’s Internet Archive ListUrban’s Resource(s):Human Husbandry Resources Page (Free Resources)Mind Control & SRA Resources PageUrban’s Dictionary of Human Husbandry (Bookmark This)Urban’s Notes DatabaseUrban’s Link Page (Bookmark This)Urban’s Important Links & Imgur AlbumsImgur AlbumsDevil’s DictionaryRobert Duncan Matrix Control SystemsDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacks📓Additional / Supplementary Notes📝Notes that supplement regular content on Urban OdysseyNotes that supplement regular content on Urban OdysseySubscribeAuthorsUrban (Josh)Recent PostsDonald Trump, The 424 "Jewish Messiah" Agenda, Armageddon Programming + The Rapture CultJul 29 • Urban (Josh)Dr. Peter Breggin & The Brain-Disabling Model of Psychiatry (Chemical Lobotomy)Jun 28 • Urban (Josh)The Lesser Known [Russian] Rival of Charles Darwin: Pyotr Kropotkin [Masters Mahan Podcast, Ep. #09 Clip]Jun 27 • Urban (Josh)Additional Footage from Leuren Moret's Trip to Tokyo ~ Global Nuclear CoverupJun 25 • Urban (Josh)LDS Temple Ritual Almost Perfectly Mirrors Masonic InitiationJun 13 • Urban (Josh)Urban Discusses the ISO-20022 Standard (Clip)Jun 9 • Urban (Josh)Why do so many Rabbis call Trump the Messiah?Apr 13 • Urban (Josh)