Urban's Compendium

Urban's Compendium

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Hollywood Celebrities MkUltra / Monarch Programming Glitches (Programmed Multiple Personality Switching)

This is an (older) compilation of various personality switches, glitches and weird behavior from various celebrities and figures in Hollywood. Much of it seems to indicate dissociation.
Urban (Josh)'s avatar
Urban (Josh)

Urban Odyssey
🏰Mickey Mouse / Oz / DeMolay Programming + 🪄Luciferian "Spell" Casting [Masters Mahan Podcast Eps. #17-18]
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5 months ago · 16 likes · Urban (Josh)

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Urban Odyssey
Mk-Ultra / Monarch Mind Control In Hollywood
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2 years ago · 3 likes · Urban (Josh)
Urban Odyssey
🍕PIZZAGATE🌭 - The BIG PICTURE
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a year ago · 17 likes · Urban (Josh)
Urban Odyssey
Aaron Russo's Last Interview in 2006 - Rockefellers & One World Government
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5 months ago · 27 likes · 6 comments · Urban (Josh)

Links & Resources

Urban Odyssey
🦋Monarch & MkUltra
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7 months ago · 4 likes
Urban Odyssey
Secret, Don't Tell: The Encyclopedia of Hypnotism (Carla Emery) - Deep Dives
Read more
a year ago
Urban Odyssey
🎞️Documentaries & Movies🍿
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2 months ago

https://odyssey-docs.vercel.app/mahanism/scalar-torture.html

Internet Archive Lists:

  1. “Subliminal Suggestion & Mind Control Patents”

  2. Urban’s Internet Archive List

Urban’s Resource(s):

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