Urban's Free Resources (Free Downloads)

This page will serve as a landing page / list of all posts including free resources for the public to download.

📚Free Resources

Urban's Bible Resources (FREE DOWNLOADS)

Urban (theofficialurban)
·
Jun 21
Urban's Bible Resources (FREE DOWNLOADS)

📚Free Resources

The Anchor Yale Bible Dictionary in Six Volumes (1992)

Urban (theofficialurban)
·
Aug 21
The Anchor Yale Bible Dictionary in Six Volumes (1992)

Contains Over Six Thousand Alphabetically Arranged Entries That Provide Information About Developments and Issues Associated with the Study of the Bible, Covering People and Places, Versions of the Bible, Methodologies of Bible Scholarship, And Historical and Archaeological Subjects, And Includes Illustrations, Cross-references, And Bibliographies.

📚Free Resources

Urban's Collection of Encyclopedias (FREE DOWNLOADS)

Urban (theofficialurban)
·
Oct 16
Urban's Collection of Encyclopedias (FREE DOWNLOADS)

These are some of the Encyclopedias I have collected over the years of doing research. I decided to download and back up an entire 25-Volume Encyclopedia Britannica from ~1882 as it's a good resource to have.

📚Free Resources

Urban's Collection of Dictionaries (FREE DOWNLOADS)

Urban (theofficialurban)
·
Jun 21
Urban's Collection of Dictionaries (FREE DOWNLOADS)

📚Free Resources

Texts on Satanic Ritual Abuse (FREE DOWNLOADS)

Urban (theofficialurban)
·
Jun 19
Texts on Satanic Ritual Abuse (FREE DOWNLOADS)

Source List: https://www.ruf.rice.edu/~sch/beliefs/b-satan.htm

📚Free Resources

Assorted Texts on Khazaria & Ritual Human Sacrifice (FREE DOWNLOADS)

Urban (theofficialurban)
·
Jul 4
Assorted Texts on Khazaria & Ritual Human Sacrifice (FREE DOWNLOADS)

